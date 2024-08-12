What is the Dividend Payout for Mastercard?

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) isn't exactly a high-dividend stock, with a 0.6% yield as of this writing. However, there's more to any dividend stock than its current yield. With that in mind, here's a look at Mastercard's dividend payout, its dividend history, and the stock's total return it has generated for investors.

Mastercard's dividend payout

We'll start with the shortest answer. Mastercard's current dividend payout is $2.64 per share, per year. This means that if you own 100 shares of Mastercard, your dividend income will be $264 per year, which would arrive in your brokerage account in quarterly installments.

Mastercard's dividend history

Although the current payout results in a low 0.6% yield, it's also important to note that this fintech stock has an excellent history of increasing the payout every year.

The payments giant has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown by 500%, an annualized growth rate of about 20%. If this rate were to continue going forward, Mastercard could become a much higher-yielding dividend stock in the future.

Mastercard's total return

It's important for all dividend investors to understand that there are two components of a stock's performance -- the dividend itself and share price increases. Collectively, these make up a stock's total return.

Over the past 10 years, Mastercard has generated a 552% total return for investors, compared with just 227% for the S&P 500. So, although Mastercard has a below-average dividend yield, it has delivered market-beating performance on a total return basis.

Should you invest $1,000 in Mastercard right now?

Before you buy stock in Mastercard, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mastercard wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $641,864!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.