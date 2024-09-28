What Is The Dividend Payout for Chevron?

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is recognized for its high-quality fundamentals as the only energy sector constituent of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Part of the attraction of this integrated oil and gas giant is the stock's compelling 4.4% dividend yield with an impressive 37-year history of annually increasing the payout amount.

Let's explore how Chevron's dividend has evolved and what investors can expect ahead.

Chevron's dividend rate

Chevron's current quarterly dividend payout is $1.63 per share, with the latest distribution on Sept. 10, 2024. If you owned 100 shares of Chevron stock, you'd have received a $163 dividend payment.

Earlier this year, the company increased the dividend by 8% from the prior quarterly rate of $1.52, and this follows a 6% increase in both 2023 and 2022. Since 2008, Chevron's dividend payout has climbed by a compound annual growth rate of 6%.

Steady energy production growth with key investments in deepwater assets, including a strategic diversification into natural gas exposure, has supported the capital-return policy. Financial results have been impressive in recent years. Between 2021 and 2023, total revenue climbed by 27%, while earnings per share increased by an even stronger 40% over the period.

Room for future dividend hikes

Beyond any near-term volatility in energy market prices, Chevron's strong balance sheet and approximately $18.1 billion in free cash flow generated in the trailing 12 months more than covers the annualized $11.6 billion cash dividend distribution. It's expected that Chevron will continue increasing its dividend rate annually as part of its long-standing stated financial priority, balancing the flexibility to invest toward future growth.

While an announcement hasn't yet been made, the fourth-quarter dividend payout from Chevron will likely be made in December for shareholders on record by mid-November. There's also a good chance Chevron will declare a new dividend hike in January 2025, following a pattern from recent years.

To sum it up, Chevron's stock maintains its blue chip status and can work for income-focused investors within a diversified portfolio over the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chevron wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Dan Victor has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.