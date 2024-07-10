What is the Dividend Payout for Agree Realty Stock?

Some real estate investment trusts (REITs) are generous dividend payers, and Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) certainly fits this description. However, with a little digging, you may discover an off-putting irregularity in Agree Realty's prior payout pattern.

This need not be a deal breaker, though. Considering the context of Agree Realty's past payment pullback should help restore confidence in this recent dividend grower.

What's the dividend payment for Agree Reality stock?

Agree Realty, which derives revenue from bricks-and-mortar retail properties, stands out because the company pays dividends every month. Since this year's first quarter, Agree Realty has distributed $0.247 per share in dividends, reflecting an annualized dividend of $2.964 per share, assuming no dividend cuts occur. This expected payout is 2.9% greater than the annualized dividend of $2.88 per common share that commenced in the first quarter of 2023.

That amount might not seem like much for a $60-something stock, but we're talking about just under $0.25 every month here. This translates to a forward annual dividend yield of 4.74%, which compares favorably to the real estate sector's average dividend yield of 3.91%.

An aberration, and an explanation

In early 2022, Agree Realty changed its per-share dividend distributions from $0.23 per quarter to $0.23 per month, effectively tripling its dividend distribution. However, in 2011, the company slashed its quarterly dividend distributions from $0.51 to just $0.40 per share.

Back then, bookstore chain Borders accounted for a whopping 20% of Agree Realty's rent roll. Borders ended up filing for bankruptcy in 2011, and as you would expect, the financial pressure forced Agree Realty to cut its dividend payments.

Hopefully, that was a one-off event and Agree Realty won't face any Borders-like disasters in the coming months. Today, Agree Realty derives income from established renters like Walmart, Dollar General, and Tractor Supply and its number of properties under management is more than 26 times larger and far more diverse. This should reassure income seekers that Agree Realty can continue to maintain its monthly payment pace.

Should you invest $1,000 in Agree Realty right now?

Before you buy stock in Agree Realty, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Agree Realty wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $805,042!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2024

David Moadel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.