What Disney World's (DIS) Reopening Means for Investors

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is planning to reopen Disney World in Florida this weekend. Given that Florida has emerged as such a hotspot for the resurgence in coronavirus cases, pressing ahead with that plan is controversial. There are those that would point to it as a horrifying example of a corporation risking the well-being and even the lives of employees and customers in order to make money. Then there are some that would say that if we are ever to return to some semblance of normality, some risks have to be taken and that Disney will do what it can to protect everyone.

My job here is not to take sides in that debate, but to look at the potential impact on the stock of the re-opening, and at what it means for traders and investors. On that basis, while the re-opening will probably influence the short-term direction of DIS there are other, longer-term factors that make the stock look like a decent buy.

The evidence so far is that Disney does have an effective set of protocols that it can employ in order to safely reopen the park. They re-opened Disneyland in Shanghai successfully and there is no sign of any spread of coronavirus as a result of their opening up retail stores at the Florida park. Of course, that doesn’t matter if no-one goes. A combination of mask requirements, social distancing and fear of the virus may keep some people away but, in the early days at least, the financial success of the opening is not the point.

If Disney show that they can manage this without adding to the already massive problem in Florida they will benefit over time, even if short-term restrictions limit profitability for a month or so. They will have shown that they can operate safely in the teeth of a coronavirus spike, reducing the risk of any long-term negative effect of the pandemic on visitor numbers.

The main reason to invest in Disney though is not the re-opening, it is the structure of the modern company.

Bob Iger’s push to remake the company as a multimedia company was unpopular in some places, but the wisdom of that strategy is evident now. Some said it wasn’t necessary at all, but a company totally dependent on theme parks and movie releases would be in big trouble right now. Others said he went too slow when he did it, but the strong balance sheet that resulted from not just using massive leverage for acquisitions is also paying off.

That is really the point here. Disney is a diversified company with a strong balance sheet. As such, they can continue to support ESPN with no live sporting events, they can survive with movie theaters closed, and they can survive a less than spectacular re-opening of the parks. Progress may be slow and there will certainly be some setbacks along the way, but if you believe that normality will return (and we all have to do that if we wish to remain sane), then the long-term benefits of Disney+ and their massive catalog of movies and franchises will kick in.

Even though there is some short-term risk, DIS is a buy in front of the park’s reopening. It may not look like it did in days gone by, simply because a “crowd” of masked people six feet apart won’t look like a crowd, but news stories of the opening could easily prompt a rally in the stock. It will remind people that things will get back to “normal” at some point and that when they do, Disney will emerge stronger than ever.

