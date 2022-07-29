What Did We Learn from the Q2 GDP Growth Report?

This month, our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, looks at inventory shortages and how that impacts the U.S. economy.

1. These shortages are present in pretty many industries. We’ve been seeing them for a while now. Are we at a crisis stage with this?

2. What contributes to these inventory shortages? Are the causes different for each industry impacted?

3. Errors in inventory data and unreliable forecasting are also playing a part here correct?

4. Do you expect this to continue through the duration of our current economic situation?

5. Speaking of our current situation, you’ve written that current Wall Street Recession Fears are being stoked by patchy U.S. economic data. What does that mean, is the data somehow questionable?

6. Looking at GDP data, for the recent past and present, are we in a recession yet?

7. We saw another rate hike this week. Are the Fed rate hikes working in your estimation?

8. A few large cap stocks on your radar include Bayer AG BAYRY, CrowdStrike CRWD, and Ulta Beauty ULTA.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, updating us on the economic picture. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

