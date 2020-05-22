What Data Tells Us About Re-Openings, the Economy, and the Stock Market

I suppose it is a sign of the times that people’s attitudes to re-opening the economy seems to depend, like everything else these days, on their political affiliation. Republican-controlled states, for example, have been much faster to re-open than those with Democratic governors. Some might say that that is all about November’s election, with Democrats prepared to sacrifice their state’s economy to make Donald Trump look bad, and/or Republicans prepared to sacrifice the lives of their state’s residents to make him look good, but there is a less cynical explanation.

Traditional Republican views would place a higher priority on corporate well-being and the pursuit of individual wealth, while Democrats would prioritize community well-being and the pursuit of public health. Or it could just be that more rural states with smaller, less dense populations, where re-opening is less of a risk, tend to be Republican.

Whatever the motivation for re-opening, it is happening and, as a result, there are some data that can be looked at.

The economic shut-down to combat the spread of the coronavirus was an unprecedented move, which means that there is no model for accurately predicting a recovery. However, at this point, every state in the Union (but not the District of Columbia) has begun to re-open their economy in some way and we are beginning to get some clues. So, what does the data suggest will happen?

The first thing to consider is whether or not re-opening will cause a so-called “second wave” of the virus. That would be just about the worst-case scenario for the economy. The President can say all he wants that he won’t close the country should that happen, but with all due respect to the office, if it does, his opinion will be as good as irrelevant. Workers and consumers will make that decision and vote with their feet.

I am not an epidemiologist, but a layman’s read of the data does suggest that a second wave is less likely than some would have you believe.

Daily reported cases in the U.S. have spiked in some areas as economies have opened up but the overall national trend is still downward, according to the CDC data:

You should bear in mind as well that that trend has continued, even as the amount of testing in the U.S. is increasing:

That downward trend in new cases seems to have continued this month as some states have begun to re-open so, while it is still too early to make a definitive call, the early evidence is that gradual, careful re-opening won’t cause a full-on second wave.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that even as some states re-open, the economic carnage continues.

You might expect that as states begin to re-open, people would be going back to work, or at least wouldn’t still be being laid off, and that the weekly jobless claims number would decline quite rapidly from its record levels. That is the case, but there were still well over two million new claims last week, and the BOL data indicate that the total number of unemployed is still rising:

There are obviously still some firms closing, and even if re-opening goes smoothly there will still be long-lasting economic damage.

If you look at the stock market in the context of all that, there are some obvious conclusions. Based on the fact that re-opening is happening and, so far, happening without reversing the downward trend in new Covid-19 cases, there is good reason for optimism and the bounce-back in stocks looks to be at least partially justified. What we can’t know at this point, though, is whether the re-opening will quickly take us back to normal.

At this point, that looks unlikely based on available data. The massive amount of liquidity being provided by the Fed and continuation of re-openings will prop stocks up for sure, but the prospect of a real recession, with negative GDP growth that drags on, should still cap any gains. For now, therefore, it looks likely that stocks will be somewhat rangebound, even in the context of a slow move up.

