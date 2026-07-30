What This Darden Insider Sale Means as the Chain Plans 80 New Restaurants

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 4,373 shares at $210.42 per share on July 29, 2026, for a total value of about $920,200.

King maintains a residual equity position of 742 directly held shares and over 7,000 derivative securities as of the filing date.

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Chief People Officer Sarah H. King reported a sale of 4,373 shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on July 29, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$920,200 Shares sold (direct) 4,373 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 742 Post-transaction value $157,474.66

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($210.42); post-transaction value based on July 29, 2026 market close ($212.23).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The transaction represented the sale of common shares at a weighted average price of $210.42.

The transaction represented the sale of common shares at a weighted average price of $210.42. How does this sale align with the stock's recent performance?

The transaction occurred with the stock having delivered a roughly flat one-year gain. The shares were sold at $210.42, slightly below the trade-date market close of $212.23.

The transaction occurred with the stock having delivered a roughly flat one-year gain. The shares were sold at $210.42, slightly below the trade-date market close of $212.23. What is the status of King's remaining equity exposure?

Following the 85% liquidation of her direct common stock position, King's direct ownership is reduced to 742 shares. However, she retains over 7,000 derivative securities, which provide continued exposure to the company's long-term equity performance.

Following the 85% liquidation of her direct common stock position, King's direct ownership is reduced to 742 shares. However, she retains over 7,000 derivative securities, which provide continued exposure to the company's long-term equity performance. What is the company's current valuation context?

Darden Restaurants holds a market capitalization of $24 billion as of the July 29, 2026, market close. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $13.2 billion and net income of $1.2 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $212.23 Market Capitalization $24.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $13.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Darden Restaurants operates a diversified portfolio of full-service dining establishments across the United States and Canada, generating revenue through restaurant operations and food service delivery across multiple branded concepts including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Capital Grille, and Seasons 52.

The company's business model centers on the ownership and operation of company-managed restaurants that generate revenue through food and beverage sales, with a focus on casual and upscale dining segments that emphasize consistent execution, operational efficiency, and brand differentiation.

Darden's primary customers are middle to upper-middle income consumers seeking casual to upscale dining experiences, with the company's portfolio strategically positioned to capture demand across multiple price points and dining occasions in both the United States and Canadian markets.

Darden Restaurants operates one of the largest full-service restaurant portfolios in North America, with approximately 1,867 company-managed locations generating $13.2 billion in TTM revenue. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its multi-brand strategy, which allows it to serve diverse customer preferences and dining occasions while leveraging operational scale and supply chain efficiencies across its portfolio. With a market capitalization of $24.3 billion and net income of $1.2 billion TTM, Darden demonstrates strong profitability and market positioning within the consumer cyclical restaurant sector.

What this transaction means for investors

King was far from the only Darden executive to sell, joining the CEO and CFO, and like them she kept her options while shrinking her common stock, here down to 742 shares against more than 7,000 derivative securities. A few insiders lightening up together can spook investors, but the pattern might just point to a shared post-fiscal-year window rather than a coordinated verdict, and each of these insiders kept the bulk of their upside in options. Though shares are roughly flat over the past year, they’re still close to record levels, and ultimately, that just makes this seem more like ordinary diversification.



As chief people officer, King oversees the labor side of a business where staffing and wages drive costs. Darden crossed $13 billion in annual sales for the first time in fiscal 2026, with adjusted earnings up 11.4% to $10.64 per share, and it opened 71 restaurants while planning 75 to 80 more. CEO Ricardo Cardenas called the portfolio "more balanced and more diversified" than years past. That expansion pace will be more important to watch longer term than sales like this one. Staffing dozens of new restaurants a year is likely King's challenge, and labor costs are the line that could pressure margins as Darden grows.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.