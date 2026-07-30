What This Darden CFO Sale Means as Beef Inflation Looms

Key Points

The disposition involved 8,478 shares valued at $1.8 million based on a weighted average price of $210.00 per share on July 29, 2026.

The transaction reduced the CFO's direct equity holdings by 50% in this filing.

Following the transaction, the executive retains a direct position of 8,569 shares and continues to hold derivative securities.

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Rajesh Vennam, the CFO of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), sold 8,478 shares of common stock on July 29, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.8 million Shares sold 8,478 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 8,569 Post-transaction value $1.82 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($210.00); post-transaction value based on July 29, 2026 market close ($212.23).

Key questions

How did this transaction affect the CFO's direct equity exposure?

Rajesh Vennam reduced his direct common stock position from 17,047 shares to 8,569 shares.

Rajesh Vennam reduced his direct common stock position from 17,047 shares to 8,569 shares. What is the current valuation context for Darden Restaurants?

As of the July 29, 2026, market close, the company had a market capitalization of $24 billion and was priced at $212.23. This represents a 5% one-year total return as of the transaction date, while the company maintains a trailing-twelve-month revenue base of $13.2 billion and net income of $1.2 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $212.23 Market Capitalization $24 billion Revenue (TTM) $13.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Darden Restaurants operates a diversified portfolio of full-service dining establishments across the United States and Canada, generating revenue through restaurant operations and food service delivery across multiple branded concepts, including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Capital Grille, and Seasons 52.

The company's business model centers on the ownership and operation of company-managed restaurants that generate revenue through food and beverage sales, with a focus on casual and upscale dining segments that emphasize consistent execution, operational efficiency, and brand differentiation.

Darden's primary customers are middle to upper-middle income consumers seeking casual to upscale dining experiences, with the company's portfolio strategically positioned to capture demand across multiple price points and dining occasions in both the United States and Canadian markets.

Darden Restaurants operates one of the largest full-service restaurant portfolios in North America, with approximately 1,867 company-managed locations generating $13.2 billion in TTM revenue. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its multi-brand strategy, which allows it to serve diverse customer preferences and dining occasions while leveraging operational scale and supply chain efficiencies across its portfolio. With a market capitalization of $24.3 billion and net income of $1.2 billion TTM, Darden demonstrates strong profitability and market positioning within the consumer cyclical restaurant sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Vennam sold at $210, a shade under where the stock closed that day, trimming his directly held shares to 8,569. On its face, that looks like a big cut, but it misses the fuller picture: He still holds close to 15,000 options, according to the Form 4 filing, so his economic exposure to Darden is largely intact. A finance chief converting a slice of vested stock into cash while keeping the bulk of his upside in options is doing ordinary diversification, not backing away, and the timing days after the fiscal year closed is when insiders often act.



The numbers he oversees, meanwhile, show a company managing cost pressure well. Darden crossed $13 billion in annual sales for the first time, with fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings up 11.4% to $10.64 per share. Margins will be important to watch, though: Restaurant-level EBITDA margin compressed 20 basis points in the fourth quarter on elevated commodity costs. On theearnings call Vennam said beef inflation for fiscal 2027 is "projected to be low single digits." For long-term investors, that beef inflation could be the swing factor. Darden's brands are performing, but the CFO's own words flag the cost line that could squeeze an otherwise steady year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.