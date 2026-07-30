What is the current U.S. Macro Set-Up?

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, should be able to help us understand this.

He’s here with me now.

1. Is this referring to current U.S. Macro Economic Data?

2. Is this evidenced in indicators like U.S. GDP?

3. You’ve written that something called the Glide Path and the “Soft Landing Level” also contribute to this picture, correct?

4. What is all of this currently suggesting about the U.S. economy?

5. You’ve also written though that there are three concerning parts to this macro set-up. What are they?

6. Do these three concerns conflict with what we’ve just talked about?

7. What conclusions can be drawn from all of this and are they concerning?

8. Has any of this caused you to change your U.S. economic outlook for this year?

9. Next are three more Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) large cap stocks you’re watching. Taiwan Semi TSM, Nvidia NVDA and Alphabet GOOGL.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the current U.S. Macro Set-Up. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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