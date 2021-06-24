What Crypto Firms Can Expect From Friday’s FATF Plenary Meeting
Related: State of Crypto: Congressional Hearings Are Ramping Up
“I think there’s probably a 50/50 chance that they would not go ahead with adopting the guidance at this plenary but might choose to defer until the next plenary.”
Related Stories
- Tunisian Finance Minister Says Bitcoin Ownership Should Be Decriminalized
- Banks in South Korea Instructed to Treat Crypto Exchanges as High-Risk Clients
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.