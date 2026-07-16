What This Credo Insider's $12.6 Million Sale Means With Shares Up 121%

Key Points

A Credo Technology executive disposed of 55,998 shares at $225.44 per share on July 15, 2026.

The move reduced direct equity holdings by 2%, while maintaining a total position of about 3.1 million shares across direct and indirect accounts.

The transaction was executed directly by the insider, who continued to hold about 2.6 million shares directly and 525,000 shares indirectly through two separate entities immediately after the transactions.

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Lam Yat Tung, the chief operating officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), reported a sale of 55,998 Ordinary Shares on July 15, 2026, for a total value of $12.6 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $12.6 million Shares sold 55,998 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,584,610 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 525,000 Post-transaction value $705.07 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($225.44); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($226.74).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect the insider's total equity exposure?

The disposal of 55,998 shares represents a 2% reduction in the insider's total equity holdings, leaving a remaining balance of roughly 3.1 million shares valued at $705.07 million as of the July 15, 2026 market close.

The disposal of 55,998 shares represents a 2% reduction in the insider's total equity holdings, leaving a remaining balance of roughly 3.1 million shares valued at $705.07 million as of the July 15, 2026 market close. What was the structural nature of this disposition?

This was a discretionary open-market sale executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan originally adopted by the Cheng Huang Family Trust on April 15, 2026, which allows for systematic portfolio management.

This was a discretionary open-market sale executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan originally adopted by the Cheng Huang Family Trust on April 15, 2026, which allows for systematic portfolio management. How has the stock performed relative to this liquidity event?

The sale occurred at a weighted average price of $225.44 per share, while the stock was priced at $226.74 at the July 15, 2026, market close, representing a one-year return of 121%.

The sale occurred at a weighted average price of $225.44 per share, while the stock was priced at $226.74 at the July 15, 2026, market close, representing a one-year return of 121%. What is the breakdown of the insider's remaining beneficial ownership?

Following the transaction, the insider holds 2,584,610 shares directly and retains an indirect interest in 525,000 shares held through two separate entities.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $226.74 Market Capitalization $42.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $472.3 million

Company Snapshot

Credo Technology Group specializes in advanced high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, offering integrated circuits (ICs), active electrical cables (AECs), and SerDes chiplets developed through proprietary serializer/deserializer technology.

The company generates revenue through the design, development, and sale of semiconductor solutions that enable high-speed data transmission across enterprise, cloud infrastructure, and telecommunications networks globally.

Credo serves a diverse customer base including hyperscale data center operators, cloud service providers, and telecommunications equipment manufacturers across the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other international markets.

Credo Technology Group is a semiconductor specialist with a $42.3 billion market capitalization, generating $1.3 billion in TTM revenue with a net profit margin of approximately 36.4%, demonstrating strong operational leverage in the high-speed connectivity market. The company leverages proprietary SerDes chiplet technology to address the critical infrastructure requirements of cloud computing and next-generation Ethernet deployments. With a 121.02% one-year stock price appreciation, Credo has established itself as a key enabler of data center connectivity solutions in an increasingly bandwidth-intensive computing environment.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a coordinated, plan-driven cash-out rather than a signal, but the full scope deserves a look. Counting a separate same-day disposition through the By Zhan BVI entity, Lam sold roughly 106,000 shares on July 15 for about $23.9 million combined, all under a trading plan set in April. That sounds like a lot, but he still controls more than 3.1 million shares worth over $700 million. Selling under 4% of a stake that size, on a preset schedule, after a 121% run, isn’t alarming even if the scale is worth noting.



The business, on the other hand, keeps validating that confidence. Credo basically just tripled fiscal 2026 revenue past $1.3 billion and grew non-GAAP net income more than fivefold to $662 million, capped by a record $437 million quarter. CEO Bill Brennan outlined expectations to achieve “continued strong financial performance” in fiscal 2027, and that type of continued executive is what will matter more than routine insider sales.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.