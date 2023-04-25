What Credit Score Is Required For A Capital One Venture Card?

The Capital One Venture credit card family offers generous travel-related rewards and a few standout features, such as the ability to retroactively apply your accumulated miles to travel purchases—with no blackout dates. In order to qualify for a Capital One Venture card you’re going to need a good to excellent credit score, in addition to meeting a few other criteria. Here’s what you need to know.

What Credit Score Do I Need For A Capital One Venture Card?

Capital One currently offers four versions of the Capital One Venture card for consumers. The easiest one to get is the Capital One VentureOne Rewards for Good Credit card which, as the name suggests, requires good credit. You’ll need excellent credit to qualify for the other three versions of this card: Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

Credit card companies typically decline to reveal what minimum credit score it takes to reach a particular level of credit. That’s exactly what Capital One representatives did when we reached out for comment. They also noted that your numerical credit score is just one of a number of factors they consider when you apply for a card.

We’ll discuss those other factors in a moment but first, even though credit card companies typically keep mum about their minimum credit scores, the two credit scoring models most commonly used in the U.S.—FICO and VantageScore—are more forthcoming about what it takes to meet each level of credit.

FICO’s Definition of Good and Excellent Credit

FICO is the credit scoring method most often used by lenders in the U.S. Here are the definitions of which credit scores result in which labels:

Poor: <580

Fair: 580 to 669

Good: 670 to 739

Very good: 740 to 799

Exceptional: 800-plus

VantageScore’s Definition of Good and Excellent Credit

VantageScore was created by the three major U.S. credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Here’s how the two most recent updates to VantageScore (versions 3.0 and 4.0) break down numerical ranges into labels, according to Experian:

Very Poor: 300 to 499

Poor: 500 to 600

Fair: 601 to 660

Good: 661 to 780

Excellent: 781 to 850

Capital One representatives could not confirm which scoring method it uses for credit card approval, but Capital One does appear in VantageScore’s scrolling client list. Additionally, Capital One uses VantageScore to power its CreditWise tool. This shows consumers their credit score and helps them understand when, and why, it changes. We can’t help but find it noteworthy that Capital One’s labels for credit score ranges (“good” and “excellent”) also match up with those used by VantageScore.

What This Means for You

Ultimately, regardless of which credit scoring method is in play, a credit score of about 670 or higher means you’re probably a good prospect—pun not intended—for the Capital One VentureOne Rewards for Good Credit. If your credit is significantly better, you might be a candidate for the other Capital One Venture card options.

If you’re thinking of going for the Capital One VentureOne Rewards, Venture Rewards or Venture X Rewards cards, you can fill out Capital One’s preapproval tool to see if you’re a likely candidate.

The preapproval tool only does a soft inquiry into your credit history, which does not affect your credit report. But the label “preapproval” can feel just a little misleading, because even if the tool shows you’re qualified for one of the Capital One Venture credit cards, you still need to go through the actual application/approval process to get one of the credit cards you’ve been preapproved for.

The actual credit card application uses a hard credit inquiry, which will affect your credit score. So before you push the button to apply, take a look at the other criteria Capital One wants you to meet before applying for a Venture card.

Other Capital One Venture Card Requirements

Your numerical credit score isn’t the only factor that contributes to the good or excellent credit score you need to be approved for a Capital One Venture card. The company also examines factors such as the length of your credit history, the amount of your credit limits and your track record of on-time payments.

It will also compare your income against your rent or mortgage costs. Capital One offers a specific guideline that your monthly income must exceed your rent/mortgage payment by at least $425, but it is also taking a more general look at whether it expects you to be able to make your monthly payments on time. If your living expenses are too high and/or your income too low for Capital One to believe you can pay off your debts, your application may be rejected.

With all that said, you’re not required to have a perfect credit history to qualify for a Capital One Venture card. There is some leeway for having had late payments or other negative factors. The big questions are: How long ago did it happen, and how late were you on the payments?

Other Requirements for Good Credit

In order to qualify as having good credit in Capital One’s eyes, you must NOT have:

Declared bankruptcy or defaulted on a loan within five years

Been more than 30 days late on any payment in the last year

You must also have an active credit card or loan account of some sort. Although Capital One doesn’t stipulate how long you need to have had a history of credit card or loan payments, it does note that the next credit level down—fair—is reserved for those who have a limited credit history of less than three years.

Other Requirements for Excellent Credit

In order to meet Capital One’s definition of “excellent” credit, you must have had a loan or credit card for at least three years, with a credit limit of more than $5,000 and also NOT have:

Ever declared bankruptcy or defaulted on a loan

Been more than 60 days late on any credit card, medical bill or loan within the last year

How Can You Improve Your Credit Score To Get Approved for Capital One Credit Cards?

If you don’t qualify for a Capital One Venture card right now, there are several concrete, powerful steps you can take to improve your credit score. These include:

Stay (or get) on time with all your bill and debt payments, including utilities and credit card balances.

If you’re going to be late on payments, communicate with your creditors. Sometimes they can help defray the impact on your credit score.

Pay down debt on credit cards or other revolving accounts. Aside from saving you a lot of money on interest, how much of your available credit you’re using is also a major factor in your credit score.

What To Do If Your Capital One Venture Application Is Rejected

If your credit card application is rejected, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act obligates the lender to either tell you why the application was rejected or to let you know that you have the right to learn why you were denied if you ask within 60 days. If you apply online, you might receive that explanation of rejection directly on-screen, via email or in a snail-mail letter.

If You Were Denied for Insufficient Credit File

If the reason for denial was “insufficient credit file,” Capital One is telling you that you don’t have enough credit history for it to gauge whether it should give you a line of credit.

You can start changing that with responsible credit tools like secured credit cards or credit-building loans, but make sure that any lenders you’re working with report to all three credit reporting bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers a credit-building checklist to help you build that financial track record that shows credit card companies you’re an acceptable risk to take.

If Your Application Was Rejected for Other Reasons

If your Capital One Venture card application was rejected for any other reason and you don’t agree with it, review your credit report to see if it contains any common errors, such as the same debt being listed more than once, incorrect credit limits or account balances and accounts incorrectly being reported as late or delinquent.

Federal law entitles you to a free credit report from each of the three nationwide reporting bureaus—Equifax, Experian and TransUnion—once a year. Through the end of 2023, these credit bureaus have actually been offering free credit reports online weekly. You can access your free reports at www.annualcreditreport.com.

Credit reports also contain instructions on what to do if you spot errors. Typically, you’ll need to contact both the credit bureau that reported the error and the creditor or company that gave that information to them.

Your Next Steps

If your application for a Capital One Venture card was rejected because you didn’t meet its credit standards, you might qualify for a different credit card. However, making too many applications in too short a time can temporarily lower your credit score. When in doubt, a very common rule of thumb is to wait about six months between applications.

If you’ve decided to focus on building better credit before applying or re-applying for a card, you might decide to wait even longer. After all, hard credit inquiries are listed on your credit report for two years, although they typically affect your credit for no more than a year.

In the meantime, that waiting time is the perfect opportunity to work on building your credit score.

Bottom Line

If your FICO or VantageScore credit score is approximately 670 or higher, you have a history of on-time payments for at least the last year and you haven’t declared bankruptcy or defaulted on a loan within five years, you have very good odds of being approved for at least one of Capital One’s Venture cards. You can also use Capital One’s pre-approval tool to see which of the Venture cards you qualify for; if your credit score is higher than 670, you might have several options to choose from.

Even if you don’t qualify for a Capital One Venture card right now, you can still take concrete, actionable steps toward improving your credit score. Bringing any past-due bills back to current and paying down your overall debt are two of the most powerful steps you can start taking right away.

