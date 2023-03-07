What Credit Score Do You Need To Get The Capital One Walmart Rewards Card?

Walmart stores are known around the globe for their low prices and vast range of products. With more than 10,500 stores and clubs in 24 countries worldwide, it’s likely you’ve visited one of the superstores at least once. For those who visit the big-box retailer on the regular, the Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card* can help you take advantage of even bigger savings on your spending. But how do you know if your credit score is good enough for your application to be accepted? Read on to learn all you need to know about the credit score requirements for the Walmart Rewards credit card.

What Credit Score Do You Need To Get the Walmart Credit Card?

Although Capital One, like most issuers, does not disclose an exact credit score requirement for the card, most rewards cards often require good to excellent credit. This means that the Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card* likely requires at least good credit, which FICO typically defines as a credit score of 670 and above.

What’s unique about the Capital One Walmart Card application process is that if you don’t qualify for the Mastercard version of the card, which can be used anywhere that Mastercard is accepted, you’ll automatically be considered for the store card version.

Store cards often have lower criteria for approval and someone without stellar credit may get approved for this version of the Walmart card. Keep in mind that your credit score is just one factor that issuers consider during the approval process. Other factors can include income, employment status, existing debt, housing status, number of open credit card accounts and number of recent credit inquiries.

About the Walmart Credit Card

There are two types of Walmart credit cards available. The first is the Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card*, which can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercards for payment. The second type is the Walmart Rewards Card*, which is a closed-loop store card, meaning it’s only accepted for payment within the Walmart ecosystem. Both cards carry $0 annual fees, but have some significant differences.

Attributes of the Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card* include:

Rewards : Earn .

: Earn . Welcome bonus : Earn .

: Earn . APR :

: Other benefits : In addition to redeeming rewards for account credit, cash, gift cards or at online checkout, Capital One Walmart cardholders can also redeem for travel through Capital One. Those who qualify for the World Elite Mastercard version will get perks including price protection, extended warranty benefits, secondary auto rental coverage and trip cancellation and interruption insurance

: In addition to redeeming rewards for account credit, cash, gift cards or at online checkout, Capital One Walmart cardholders can also redeem for travel through Capital One. Those who qualify for the World Elite Mastercard version will get perks including price protection, extended warranty benefits, secondary auto rental coverage and trip cancellation and interruption insurance Credit score needed: Good to excellent

Attributes of the Walmart Card include:

Rewards :

: Welcome bonus :

: APR :

: Other benefits : Can redeem rewards for account credit, cash, gift cards or at online checkout

: Can redeem rewards for account credit, cash, gift cards or at online checkout Credit score needed: Not specified, but the issuer will automatically consider you for this version if you don’t qualify for the Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card *

How To Apply for a Walmart Credit Card

The process to apply for a Walmart Credit Card is similar to applying to any other credit card. You can go online to Walmart.com or the Capital One Walmart Credit Card home page. In either case, simply click on “Apply Now” and follow the instructions. You can also go into a Walmart store and apply at the Customer Service Desk. Someone will be there to assist you with any questions.

In each scenario you will have to provide the same basic information including your name, Social Security number, employment status, income and monthly housing costs. In most cases you’ll receive an answer of approval or rejection shortly upon completing your application.

One thing to know before applying is that Capital One will allow you to see if you’re preapproved online. If you are not preapproved for the Capital One version of the card, you’ll automatically be considered for the store card version. The preapproval process is a “soft” credit check and won’t have any impact on your credit whether you’re preapproved or not. If you are preapproved and go ahead with your application, there will be a hard credit pull, however.

What Credit Bureau Does the Walmart Card Pull From?

Capital One doesn’t specify which credit bureau or bureaus it pulls from. However, some online reports say that the issuer pulls from all three major consumer credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and Transunion. If you’re considering applying for the card, make sure to lift any credit freezes you might have in place with all three companies.

What To Do if Your Application Is Rejected

If you are rejected for both versions of the Walmart Credit Cards, you have a couple of options. One option is to contact Capital One’s reconsideration line at 1-800-903-9177 and ask for an explanation. The Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) gives you the legal right to know why your credit card application was denied.

Capital One lists several reasons on the Walmart Card application why you might be denied. These include:

Your address is not in one of the following locations: the 50 United States, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico or a U.S. military location

Your address is a correctional institution

Your monthly income (my disclosed total annual income divided by 12) doesn’t exceed my monthly rent/mortgage payment by at least $425. Or, Capital One otherwise determines that you are unable to make my monthly payments

You’re under 18 or do not have a valid Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

You have applied for a Capital One credit card two or more times in the last 30 days

You have a past due Capital One credit card account

You are over your credit line on a Capital One credit card

You have had a Capital One credit card that charged off within the past year

You have a non-discharged bankruptcy (one that is still unresolved)

You have implemented a credit security freeze or credit lock with one or more of the credit bureaus, which prevents Capital One from accessing your credit report

Even if none of these scenarios apply to you, you could still be rejected if the issuer doesn’t find you to be creditworthy enough to improve. If this is the reason you were denied, there are steps you can take to improve your credit score and apply again at a later date.

Bottom Line

You’ll need good to excellent credit to get the Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card*, but that’s not the end of the story. If you aren’t approved for the Mastercard, you are still eligible to be considered for the closed-loop version of the card.

