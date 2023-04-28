What Credit Score Do You Need For The American Express Gold Card?

For those that love dining out, the American Express® Gold Card (Terms apply. See rates & fees) could be a worthwhile addition to your wallet. Although it does have a relatively high annual fee, it allows you to earn valuable Membership Rewards points at restaurants and grocery stores and it offers added benefits like dining credits and Uber Cash.

If you’re not sure if you can qualify for the American Express Gold card, here’s what you need to know.

What Credit Score Do You Need for Amex Gold?

American Express doesn’t disclose its minimum credit score requirements. However, premium cards like the American Express Gold card generally require good to excellent credit. According to Equifax, one of the three main credit reporting bureaus, that means you’ll need a credit score of 670 or higher.

Requirements for Amex Gold Credit Card Pre-Qualification

Although American Express doesn’t disclose its minimum credit score or income requirements, you can check your eligibility for the Amex Gold without impacting your credit.

Amex introduced its ‘apply with confidence’ preapproval tool in 2022. It allows you to fill out a pre-qualification form, and with a soft credit pull, Amex will tell you your likelihood of being approved.

How To Improve Your Credit Score To Get Approved for the Amex Gold Card

If your credit is less-than-perfect, you can improve your credit over the next few months by following these steps:

Review your credit report: Errors on credit reports are common, and incorrect information can damage your credit. You can review your credit reports for free at AnnualCreditReport.com. If you find information that’s inaccurate, you can file disputes with the major credit bureaus.

Errors on credit reports are common, and incorrect information can damage your credit. You can review your credit reports for free at AnnualCreditReport.com. If you find information that’s inaccurate, you can file disputes with the major credit bureaus. Make all of your payments on time: Your payment history is the biggest contributor to your credit score. Sign up for automatic payments and mark down due dates, so you don’t miss any payments.

Your payment history is the biggest contributor to your credit score. Sign up for automatic payments and mark down due dates, so you don’t miss any payments. Pay down existing balances: The amount of your available credit you use has a substantial impact on your credit. You can improve your credit by paying down your credit card balances.

The amount of your available credit you use has a substantial impact on your credit. You can improve your credit by paying down your credit card balances. Limit credit inquiries: Limit inquiries for new credit, including credit cards and loans, to when you really need them. Each inquiry can cause your score to drop, so limiting inquiries can help you maintain good credit.

American Express Gold Card Rewards and Benefits

The Amex Gold card is a charge card. It doesn’t have a pre-set spending limit, giving you more flexibility on how you use the card. With the American Express Gold card, you can take advantage of the following benefits and rewards:

New Cardmember Offer

You can earn . Once you reach that threshold, Amex will credit the points to your account within eight to 12 weeks.

Depending on how you use your points, that new cardmember offer is worth anywhere from $360 for statement credits to $1,200 if you transfer points to a frequent traveler program.

Rewards Points

With the Amex Gold card, you’ll earn .

Your points can be redeemed for account credits, gift cards, travel arrangements or they can be transferred to frequent traveler loyalty programs.

Benefits

The American Express® Gold Card has several other benefits. Standout perks include:

$120 Dining credit: When you enroll and pay with your Amex Gold card for transactions through GrubHub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Milk Bar, Wine.com or select Shake Shack locations, you’ll get $10 in statement credits each month.

When you enroll and pay with your Amex Gold card for transactions through GrubHub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Milk Bar, Wine.com or select Shake Shack locations, you’ll get $10 in statement credits each month. $120 Uber Cash: Add your Amex Gold card to your Uber account and you’ll get up to $10 in Uber Cash per month. You can redeem Uber Cash for rides or UberEats orders in the U.S.

Add your Amex Gold card to your Uber account and you’ll get up to $10 in Uber Cash per month. You can redeem Uber Cash for rides or UberEats orders in the U.S. Global Assist Hotline¹: If you travel more than 100 miles away from home, you can use the Global Assist Hotline to get emergency assistance. The hotline can help with everything from medical and legal referrals to missing luggage assistance.

If you travel more than 100 miles away from home, you can use the Global Assist Hotline to get emergency assistance. The hotline can help with everything from medical and legal referrals to missing luggage assistance. Baggage Insurance²: When you use your card to book your fare on a common carrier, you get coverage for up to $1,250 for carry-on bags and up to $500 for checked bags that are lost, damaged or stolen.

When you use your card to book your fare on a common carrier, you get coverage for up to $1,250 for carry-on bags and up to $500 for checked bags that are lost, damaged or stolen. Car Rental Loss and Damage Waiver³: Use your card to pay for your car rental—and decline the rental company’s coverage—and you’ll get insurance for damage or theft to the rental car.

Use your card to pay for your car rental—and decline the rental company’s coverage—and you’ll get insurance for damage or theft to the rental car. American Express Preferred Access: Preferred Access allows you to book premium seats at select sporting events and concerts.

Drawbacks of the American Express Gold Card

Despite its benefits, the American Express Gold card does some have significant drawbacks:

High annual fee: The card has an annual fee of $250. Even if you don’t use the card, you owe the fee simply for keeping the account open.

The card has an annual fee of $250. Even if you don’t use the card, you owe the fee simply for keeping the account open. Limited travel benefits: While it does offer baggage insurance and car rental coverage, the Amex Gold has relatively few benefits for travelers. By contrast, cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card—which has an annual fee of just $95—includes trip cancellation/interruption insurance and trip delay reimbursement.

While it does offer baggage insurance and car rental coverage, the Amex Gold has relatively few benefits for travelers. By contrast, cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card—which has an annual fee of just $95—includes trip cancellation/interruption insurance and trip delay reimbursement. Rewards are less valuable for non-travelers: To get the most value when redeeming your rewards, you have to transfer them to a frequent traveler program. Other redemption methods, such as gift cards or statement credits, have much lower values.

Bottom Line

If you love dining out, the American Express® Gold Card could be a fit for you. It offers valuable rewards at restaurants and grocery stores, and it includes added benefits like $120 in dining and Uber credits.

However, the card requires good to excellent credit to get approved. It also has a high annual fee, and those that travel often may be disappointed by the few traveler benefits the card offers.

If you do decide to apply for the Amex Gold card, make sure you pay attention to the new Membership Rewards offer and reach the spending requirement, so you can get the welcome bonus. If you pay off your balance in full every month, you can earn those valuable rewards without paying added interest charges.

To view rates and fees for the American Express® Gold Card please visit this page.

