What Contributed to 4% Y/Y Drop in Volkswagen's Q1 Deliveries?

Volkswagen VWAGY reported global deliveries of 2,048,900 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 4% year-over-year decline, as weak demand in key markets weighed on performance. The quarter was marked by challenging economic and geopolitical conditions, with the global automotive market contracting overall, while Volkswagen largely maintained itsglobal marketshare.

Regional performance was mixed for Volkswagen. China deliveries dropped 14.8% year over year to 548,700 vehicles, while North America declined 13.3% to 205,500 units, including a steep 20.5% fall in the United States due to tariffs and regulatory shifts.

Europe recorded a 4.7% year-over-year increase to 983,800 vehicles, supported by 4.2% growth in Western Europe and 7.6% in Central and Eastern Europe. South America also contributed positively, with deliveries rising 7% year over year to 147,900 units, led by a 14.4% surge in Brazil.

The weakness in China continued to impact multiple brands within the group. Deliveries declined for premium brands like Audi and Porsche in the region. The Chinese market, once a key growth driver for German carmakers, has become a major challenge amid a price war with fast-moving local brands.

Volkswagen reported a 3% year-over-year increase in order intake, with battery electric vehicle (BEV) orders rising 4%. The overall order backlog in Europe was also 15% higher than the 2025-end level.

Order intake was supported by new models across drive types, including the VW T-Roc, CUPRA Terramar, Skoda Elroq, Audi Q3, and Porsche Cayenne Electric, supporting higher order intake compared with the previous year.

In the electrification segment, Volkswagen reported a 7.7% year-over-year decline in global BEV deliveries to 200,000 units. Regionally, Europe posted an 11.5% year-over-year increase to 176,400 units, while China saw a sharp 63.8% drop to 9,400 units, and U.S. deliveries plunged 80.1% to 4,000 units following the expiration of subsidies and higher tariffs.

Plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) deliveries rose approximately 31% year over year to 109,000 units.

Volkswagen is planning new product launches, including electric vehicles developed with local partners in China, along with additional model introductions in Europe. The company expects further positive momentum from these models as the global automotive market continues to decline.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote

VWAGY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VWAGY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Geely Automobile GELHY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 77 cents and 95 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 73.6% and 28.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents in the past 90 days, while that for 2027 has risen 12 cents in the past 30 days.

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Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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