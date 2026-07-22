What This Conagra Insider Filing Means With the Stock Down 24%

Key Points

This disposition of 8,186 shares realized a total value of $116,900 based on the weighted average execution price.

The transaction reduced the executive's direct common stock holdings by 11%.

The activity was entirely non-discretionary, consisting of shares withheld to satisfy tax obligations upon the scheduled vesting of restricted stock units.

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Alexandre Eboli, the chief supply chain and transformation officer at Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), disposed of 8,186 shares of common stock at $14.28 per share on July 17, 2026, and July 19, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 8,186 Transaction value ~$116,896 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 67,109 Post-transaction value $984,153.48

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($14.28).

Key questions

What was the specific catalyst for this transaction?

The disposal was a non-discretionary event triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) granted in July 2023 and July 2025. These awards reached scheduled vesting milestones on July 17, 2026, and July 19, 2026, and the shares were withheld by the company to fulfill the insider's tax withholding requirements.

The disposal was a non-discretionary event triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) granted in July 2023 and July 2025. These awards reached scheduled vesting milestones on July 17, 2026, and July 19, 2026, and the shares were withheld by the company to fulfill the insider's tax withholding requirements. What is the executive's remaining equity exposure?

Following the withholding, Eboli maintains a direct position of 67,109 shares. The executive also holds 24,015 derivative securities in the form of unvested RSUs, which are scheduled to vest in subsequent tranches through July 2028.

Following the withholding, Eboli maintains a direct position of 67,109 shares. The executive also holds 24,015 derivative securities in the form of unvested RSUs, which are scheduled to vest in subsequent tranches through July 2028. How does this transaction align with the company's current financial profile?

As of the July 20, 2026 market close, Conagra Brands common stock was priced at $14.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.0 billion. The firm reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $11.3 billion and a net loss of $1.9 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $14.66 Market Capitalization $7.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.3 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.9 billion

Company Snapshot

Conagra Brands manufactures and distributes a diverse portfolio of packaged food products across North America, generating revenue through four primary segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model that combines manufacturing, distribution, and retail partnerships to deliver packaged foods to consumers through multiple channels, including supermarkets, foodservice establishments, and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Conagra serves a broad customer base spanning retail consumers, foodservice operators, and institutional purchasers across North America, with particular emphasis on the United States market, where the majority of revenue is generated.

Conagra Brands is a leading manufacturer of packaged food products with an enterprise value of $7.0 billion and annual revenues of $11.3 billion (TTM). The company leverages its diversified product portfolio and established distribution infrastructure to maintain competitive positioning within the packaged foods sector. Conagra's multi-segment operating structure provides revenue diversification across consumer retail channels and foodservice markets, supporting its strategic positioning in the defensive consumer staples category.

What this transaction means for investors

Eboli's remaining awards vest in tranches stretching to July 2028, which tells you that this filing is just one scheduled slice of a multiyear compensation package coming due, with 8,186 shares peeled off for taxes at $14.28. He's one of several Conagra executives whose stock vested and got withheld the same week, a telltale sign of a shared annual grant date, rather than a huddle over the share price. Plus, he keeps 67,109 shares plus more unvested units, which means he has plenty of reason to ensure the firm performs well.



His title is worth pausing on, though. As chief supply chain and transformation officer, Eboli owns the levers Conagra is now pulling. The company just closed fiscal 2026 with fourth-quarter adjusted operating margin down 215 basis points to 11.7%, squeezed by roughly 6.5% inflation, including tariffs, and is pouring freed-up cash into supply chain modernization and manufacturing in-sourcing. CEO John Brase is pushing an initiative he calls "radical simplicity" to cut complexity. In other words, Conagra is spending to rebuild margins while sales decline, but the executive running that effort just had routine shares vest, nothing more.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.