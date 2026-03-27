What Comtech Does and Why Its Mix Shift Matters to Investors

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL is reshaping its business around higher-margin satellite communications platforms and cloud-based public-safety software. The strategic shift has gained prominence because recent results show that profitability can improve even when revenue is under pressure. With a sizable backlog, multi-year program awards, and production ramps slated for the back half of fiscal 2026, the next few quarters should clarify whether the mix transition translates into more durable earnings power and cash conversion.

CMTL: Two Segments Power the Business

Comtech operates through two segments: Satellite and Space Communications (S&S) and Allerium. Together, they serve commercial and government customers with mission-critical communications and public-safety solutions.



S&S designs and supports satellite ground systems and space-related components. Its offerings include software-defined modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, troposcatter systems, and high-reliability space parts used across geostationary, medium earth orbit and low earth orbit networks. The segment also provides network software and related offerings used by governments, prime contractors and commercial operators.



Allerium focuses on next-generation 911 (NG911) and broader emergency communications infrastructure. The segment provides NG911 call-handling, location and messaging software, emergency services IP networks, and related services for public safety answering points and carriers.

Comtech: Where Revenue Comes From

In fiscal 2025, Comtech reported net sales of $499.5 million, down 7.6% from $540.4 million in fiscal 2024. The United States accounted for 79% of sales, with the remainder generated internationally.



By segment, S&S generated $269.3 million, or 53.9% of fiscal 2025 net sales. Allerium contributed $230.3 million, or 46.1% of net sales, up from 40.0% in fiscal 2024, underscoring the growing weight of software and NG911-related work in the mix.

CMTL: The Portfolio Has Been Reshaped

A key driver behind the sales decline has been Comtech’s deliberate move away from lower-margin, working-capital-intensive legacy S&S work. Management has been pruning activities that did not meet return and cash-conversion objectives, even when that meant near-term revenue pressure.



The company’s pivot in S&S centers on more scalable, higher-margin platforms. That includes digital common ground modems, network solutions and deployable multipath radio systems, with the goal of improving operating leverage as volumes rise.



On the software side, Allerium is positioned as a cloud transition story. The segment is migrating products to the cloud with a focus on expanding recurring software revenues, which can improve mix quality over time relative to project-heavy delivery models.

Comtech: Backlog Drives Visibility

Comtech uses “funded backlog” as a measure of contract value that is already financed and expected to convert into future revenue as deliveries and milestones occur. As of Jan. 31, 2026, funded backlog stood at $731.6 million.



The company also cites “revenue visibility,” which combines funded backlog with additional unfunded contract value to estimate the broader pool of program value that can translate into future sales. At the same date, revenue visibility was approximately $1.1 billion.



Multi-year awards across the United States, Canada and Australia matter because they extend the planning horizon and support multi-period execution, even if quarterly timing can be uneven due to procurement cycles and program ramps.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Price and Consensus

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. price-consensus-chart | Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Quote

CMTL: Why Margins Improved Even With Lower Sales

The second quarter of fiscal 2026 illustrates the mechanics of the mix story. Revenue fell 15.6% year over year to $106.8 million, yet gross margin expanded to 33.9% from 26.7%. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $9.1 million from $2.9 million.



The margin improvement was tied to better product mix and operational initiatives. In the quarter, Comtech emphasized that profitability benefited from shifting away from lower-quality revenue while executing cost and process actions across the organization.



Segment trends also highlighted the divergence in the portfolio. S&S revenue declined to $50.6 million, while Allerium revenue increased to $56.2 million, reinforcing how software and NG911 activity can help offset variability tied to satellite program timing.

Comtech: The Near-Term Setup Investors Should Watch

The next operational inflection centers on modem production. Comtech has one next-generation modem in initial production that is expected to “kick in” in the second half of fiscal 2026, with additional ramp activity later in the year.



Installed-base upgrade cycles are another pillar. Management expects these cycles, alongside backlog conversion as program milestones progress, to support deliveries and cash generation through fiscal 2026 if execution stays on track.



Within Allerium, the cloud transition remains central to the narrative, with continued emphasis on recurring software revenue. The company also flagged a multi-year Tier-1 telecom extension as a support for bookings momentum and ongoing platform delivery.

CMTL: What the Estimates Imply

Current expectations call for GAAP losses in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, reflecting the ongoing transition and the burden from elevated interest and preferred costs.



On the revenue line, Street models embed quarterly sales roughly in the low-$110 million range, keeping the second-half fiscal 2026 production ramps and program start as key swing factors for sentiment and revisions.

Zacks Rank

Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other leading players operating in this space are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #3.

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Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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