InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court reversed the precedent laid out in Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to an abortion. In the wake of this decision, Americans have been taking to the streets — many to protest the decision. Wall Street, too, is paying attention to this major inflection point, and several companies are making plans to prepare for the post-Roe America.

The Supreme Court’s decision is already affecting Americans’ access to abortion healthcare. Those that live in states where abortions are banned or limited may need to travel to a nearby state.

This reality is pushing some companies to step in and provide assistance to their employees. The good-faith gesture is important to both consumers and investors for several reasons. Knowing which companies provide these services may become a major deciding factor when evaluating potential employers.

Investors would do well to familiarize themselves with the companies which provide access to abortion care. There are already many investors putting pressure on tech companies to know whether they will protect the data of abortion seekers.

Moreover, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investors are already divesting from companies that disproportionately donate to anti-abortion causes or politicians. It’s likely that at least some ESG funds will begin to weigh abortion care access in their portfolios in the near future.

With all of this being said, the following companies are offering to pay for employees’ abortion travel.

What Companies Will Pay for Abortion Travel?

Accenture (NYSE: ACN )

(NYSE: ) Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE )

(NASDAQ: ) Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB )

(NASDAQ: ) Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK )

(NYSE: ) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL )

(NASDAQ: , NASDAQ: ) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN )

(NASDAQ: ) American Express (NYSE: AXP )

(NYSE: ) Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO )

(NYSE: ) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL )

(NASDAQ: ) AT&T (NYSE: T )

(NYSE: ) Bank of America (NYSE: BAC )

(NYSE: ) Blackstone (NYSE: BX )

(NYSE: ) Block (NYSE: SQ )

(NYSE: ) Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL )

(NASDAQ: ) Buzzfeed (NASDAQ: BZFD )

(NASDAQ: ) Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG )

(NASDAQ: ) Citigroup (NYSE: C )

(NYSE: ) CVS Health (NYSE: CVS )

(NYSE: ) Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB )

(NYSE: ) Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS )

(NYSE: ) DoorDash (NYSE: DASH )

(NYSE: ) Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL )

(NYSE: ) Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE )

(NASDAQ: ) Ford (NYSE: F )

(NYSE: ) Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS )

(NYSE: ) Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE )

(NYSE: ) Intel (NASDAQ: INTC )

(NASDAQ: ) Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU )

(NASDAQ: ) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ )

(NYSE: ) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM )

(NYSE: ) Kroger (NYSE: KR )

(NYSE: ) Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI )

(NYSE: ) Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT )

(NASDAQ: ) Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH )

(NASDAQ: ) Mastercard (NYSE: MA )

(NYSE: ) Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META )

(NASDAQ: ) Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT )

(NASDAQ: ) Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS )

(NYSE: ) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )

(NASDAQ: ) Nike (NYSE: NKE )

(NYSE: ) Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN )

(NYSE: ) Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA )

(NASDAQ: ) PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL )

(NASDAQ: ) Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG )

(NYSE: ) Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN )

(NASDAQ: ) Salesforce (NYSE: CRM )

(NYSE: ) Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX )

(NASDAQ: ) Target (NYSE: TGT )

(NYSE: ) Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA )

(NASDAQ: ) TPG (NASDAQ: TPG )

(NASDAQ: ) Uber (NYSE: UBER )

(NYSE: ) Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA )

(NASDAQ: ) Unilever (NYSE: UL )

(NYSE: ) UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH )

(NYSE: ) Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO )

(NASDAQ: ) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA )

(NASDAQ: ) Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS )

(NYSE: ) Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD )

(NASDAQ: ) Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC )

(NYSE: ) Yelp (NYSE: YELP )

(NYSE: ) Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN )

(NYSE: ) Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

The post What Companies Will Pay for Abortion Travel? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.