What a Comfortable Retirement Actually Costs in New York in 2026

Key Points

On average, living in New York costs considerably more than most other parts of the United States.

Outside of New York City, however, the cost of living in New York state can be surprisingly affordable.

Retiring in New York still requires a serious savings effort, and some savvy management of a retirement nest egg once you’re living off of it.

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Despite the rhetoric suggesting otherwise, a bunch of people are going to remain in New York when they retire. A handful of individuals will even move to New York in their golden years.

And this begs the question... What does it cost to afford a comfortable retirement in the state of New York?

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The numbers

Take any such estimate with a grain of salt -- it's usually a sweeping calculation using a wide range of input that may or may not work for you. Also bear in mind that living in a more metropolitan area like New York City will cost considerably more than retiring in a rural area like Hamilton County, in the north-central part of the state.

Based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and other sources, however, GOBankingRates says two retirees in the same household can reasonably survive on just under $64,000 per year in the state of New York. And that's without any Social Security income. Factoring in typical Social Security payments, this figure is dialed back to a little over $28,000 worth of annual income from retirement savings.

Simply surviving isn't necessarily "comfortable," though. You'll want at least a little bit of financial cushion. To this end, data compiled by World Population Review puts the minimum figure at just over $85,000 as of 2024, jibing with Visual Capitalist's suggestion of adding 20% to GOBankingRate's minimum number just to ensure you've got enough fiscal flexibility. Even that number doesn't quite satisfy WealthSpott, however, which recommends the average household budgets just a bit over $97,000 per year to enjoy a low-stress retirement in New York state.

Of course, both of these suggested minimum incomes can include at least some Social Security retirement benefits.

More possible than you might expect

It's admittedly a wide range of suggested incomes, underscored by the reality that everyone has a different idea of what constitutes "comfortable." Also bear in mind a one-occupant household doesn't necessarily spend half as much as one where two or more people live. Conversely, it's possible a household of two retirees may be living on only one of its occupants' retirement income or Social Security payments. Every situation is a little bit different.

The income your retirement savings generate also depends on how much you've saved and how it's invested. Super-safe government bonds won't produce as much income as dividend stocks, and certainly won't offer income growth or capital appreciation.

Most people still put this magic number at $1.46 million, by the way, according to Northwestern Mutual's recent survey on the matter. And it's not a misguided goal. Assuming a typical 4% withdrawal rate, that amount of savings could reliably yield about $58,000 per year. Adding this year's average monthly Social Security retirement benefit of $2,071 to the mix would pump this full-year figure up to nearly $83,000, in line with all of the aforementioned minimum figures.

And that's just one Social Security check. A second stream of even modest Social Security payments could provide plenty more wiggle room.

The point is, while it's often described as being prohibitively expensive, outside of New York City itself, retiring in New York state is more realistic than many people might realize.

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