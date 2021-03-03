What College Students Should Know About Taking A Break From School

From industries to individuals, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us all to reconsider what normal looks like. For many college students, that means taking some time off from their current degree path.

But while taking a break can sometimes be the right choice, it’s usually not as simple as just pressing pause. If not managed carefully, a gap year can create unforeseen challenges in finishing a degree.

So what exactly are the potential consequences of taking a break from school, and how can they be avoided? We have the answers you need below.

What to Consider Before Taking a Break From College

If you’re already enrolled, taking a break from school can have unforeseen consequences. Here’s what you should consider first.

Federal Student Loan Grace Period

If you have federal student loans, you’re entitled to one six-month grace period during which payments will not be required. This grace period kicks in automatically once you drop below part-time status, like when you drop out or graduate. Interest will still accrue during this time, unless you have direct subsidized loans.

Once the grace period is over, you’ll have to start making payments on your student loans. If you can’t afford to do that, you can request a deferment or apply for forbearance. You also can switch to an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, which may significantly decrease your monthly payment. If you don’t have a job, your monthly payment will likely be $0.

If you return to school after the grace period has ended, you’ll be eligible to have your federal loans deferred while in school. But if you leave again or graduate, your payments will kick in immediately. You won’t get another six-month grace period.

The only way to avoid this is to re-enroll before the six months are over. In this case, you would be eligible for the grace period when you graduate or drop below part-time status.

If you take a break and plan to return before your grace period is over, make sure you know the exact date you need to come back.

Also, your financial aid situation may change when you return to school. According to Mark Kantrowitz, financial aid expert at SavingforCollege.com, students who work full-time and then return to school may receive less need-based aid because their income will be factored into the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Work-Study Eligibility

Because work-study is determined based on your need, it may not be available when you return from a break. These positions also generally are distributed to students on a first-come, first-served basis. If you return in the spring semester, your work-study job may have gone to someone else.

Potential Repayment of Grants

If you received a federal grant, like the Pell Grant, and left school before the academic year was over, Kantrowitz says you may have to repay part of that grant.

Your school will make it clear if you have to repay the grant. If you do, you’ll either have to repay it in full within 45 days or get on a payment plan. The specific terms of the payment plan will depend on your college financial aid department.

It’s crucial to handle this process carefully, because failing to repay could render you ineligible for further federal financial aid—including federal student loans.

Scholarship Eligibility

If you leave school before the year is over, you should understand what will happen with your scholarships. Many scholarships are contingent on you attending school full-time. If you leave school, some may require you to repay a prorated amount.

If you receive a scholarship for an upcoming semester, you can ask to defer it until you return. That may be especially possible now, when many students are facing unprecedented uncertainty as a result of Covid-19.

“Scholarship providers are demonstrating a lot of flexibility during the pandemic,” Kantrowitz says.

Private Student Loan Repayment

Many private lenders do not offer a grace period before payments are due. If you leave school, you may be required to start making payments on your private loans. You can apply for a deferment or forbearance, but these are limited.

Also, interest for private loans usually accrues while you’re in school. The longer you’re in school or deferring your loans, the more interest that accrues. The accrued interest is often capitalized, meaning it gets added to the principal. This will increase your future monthly payments and result in more interest charged overall.

Contact your private lender and ask about the options for a borrower taking a gap year. Find out what the forbearance limit is and if you’ll be eligible to pause your payments during the gap year.

Taking a Gap Year Between High School and College

Gap years used to be rare, but more students have considered them since the pandemic. Here’s what you need to do if you’re considering taking a break after high school:

Ask to Defer Admission

If you’re considering delaying college, the first step is to contact the schools you’ve been admitted to and ask them to defer your acceptance. This will allow you to come back next year without needing to apply again.

Each school has its own deferment process. Some have deadlines for making the request, while others let you defer enrollment at any time before the start of the semester. Make sure to ask about whether any scholarships or grants you received will also be deferred. You don’t want to find out that your full ride was rescinded because you decided to take a gap year.

If you’ve received scholarships or grants from third-party organizations, you’ll have to contact them individually and see if you can get the scholarship or grant deferred. Their policies may vary.

Consider Financial Aid

If you decide to attend college after your gap year, you’ll have to fill out FAFSA before the semester starts. Any income you earn during the gap year may count against you when you submit the FAFSA, Kantrowitz warns.

Kantrowitz also points out that students who take classes at a community college during their gap year may receive less financial aid when they transfer to a four-year college.

However, going to community college may be worth it if you can save money on core classes. Before signing up for community college, contact the four-year institution you want to attend and ask them if the credits will transfer. Some universities will not accept credits you earn from community college, so it’s important to figure this out before you go.

Is Taking a Break a Good Idea?

According to Kantrowitz, about 90% of students who decide to take a break end up returning to college. But it’s important not only to return to school after a gap year, but to focus on graduating—since students who don’t graduate may find it harder to repay student loans.

Before you take a break, consider your motivations and plans for that time. Getting an internship now could be difficult, but you might be able to find a part-time job. Talk to your college counselor and ask them for ideas if you need help.

