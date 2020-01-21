What Clients Need to Know Before Buying a Vacation Home

(New York)

No matter how many times you tell them that renting a vacation home is a better financial idea, many clients get the “I want to buy a vacation home bug” and can’t get it out of their system. When that happens, here is a few things of which to remind them. Firstly, their vacation home will not have the same capital gains tax exemption as their primary residence. Additionally, costs associated with the property, including insurance, property taxes, and possibly fees associated with renting the property, can all rise faster than their incomes, especially if they are on a fixed income in retirement. Vacation homes can also be complicated from an inheritance perspective, as some heirs may want to keep the property while others may want to sell it.

FINSUM: All good arguments. Hopefully some clients will listen!

advisors

vacation home

taxes

exemption

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.