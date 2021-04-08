What CKX Lands, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:CKX) 28% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

Despite an already strong run, CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CKX) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 28% in the last thirty days. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 51% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider CKX Lands as a stock to avoid entirely with its 76.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for CKX Lands as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

AMEX:CKX Price Based on Past Earnings April 8th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for CKX Lands, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is CKX Lands' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as CKX Lands' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 36% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 35% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 21% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that CKX Lands' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

CKX Lands' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of CKX Lands revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for CKX Lands (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than CKX Lands. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

