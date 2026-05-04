What CION's Rising Non-Accruals Mean for Dividend Safety

CION Investment Corporation CION is built for income investors, but its latest trends show why yield alone is not a complete thesis. The business model is designed to generate distributable income, yet credit performance ultimately determines how durable that income stream is.

With non-accruals climbing through 2025 and net investment income coming in light in the latest quarter, the margin for error looks slimmer than many investors may assume.

CION is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a Business Development Company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It also qualifies as a Regulated Investment Company for U.S. federal tax purposes, which supports a dividend-focused model by distributing substantially all taxable income to shareholders.

The firm’s stated objective is current income with modest capital appreciation, primarily through senior secured debt investments in U.S. middle-market borrowers. It targets companies with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $75 million or less, typically investing $5 million to $50 million per deal.

CION Investment’s Portfolio Mix Favors First Lien

CION’s 2025 portfolio leaned heavily into senior secured lending. First-lien senior secured debt represented 80.8% of investments at fair value, with the remainder split among equity (18.5%), unsecured debt (0.4%) and structured products (0.3%).

That tilt matters because first-lien positions generally sit higher in the capital structure, which can help recovery prospects if a borrower runs into trouble. The portfolio also remained largely floating-rate, while liabilities were “largely unsecured,” a mix described as providing rate alignment and flexibility.

The tradeoff is that the equity sleeve can add volatility. When equity marks move against the portfolio, they can pressure net asset value and investor confidence even if core interest income holds up.

CION Investment’s Non-Accrual Trend Is the Key Risk

The most important development for dividend investors is the direction of non-accruals. After declining in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, non-accruals rose sharply beginning in the second quarter of 2025. Management cited tariff-related pressures at certain portfolio companies, which can weigh on cash flows and valuations even with mitigation efforts.

By the fourth quarter of 2025, non-accruals increased to 1.78% of fair value and 4.32% of the total investment portfolio, up from 1.75% and 4.08%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025.

If that trend continues, the path is straightforward, more non-accruals can reduce interest income, raise credit costs and increase the likelihood that realized and unrealized losses offset operating income. That mix is also a direct threat to dividend coverage because the “earnings” that fund distributions are the same cash flows that weaken when borrowers stop paying.

CION’s Dividend Coverage Looks Tight but Not Broken

CION’s distribution coverage was 0.97x in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 0.85x in the year-ago quarter. That improvement signals progress, but it still points to less cushion than many income investors might assume.

With coverage hovering around 1.0x, the dividend’s resilience is closely tied to credit containment. Any incremental slippage from additional loans moving to non-accrual would likely pressure recurring income and reduce the room to absorb portfolio stress without squeezing payout support.

This is why quarter-to-quarter credit signals matter as much as yield. Coverage can look stable until non-accruals and marks turn into a measurable hit to run-rate income.

CION Investment’s NAV Drop Adds a Second Warning Light

CION ended 2025 with net asset value per share of $13.76, down from $15.43 at the end of 2024. The decline was primarily tied to mark-to-market price adjustments in certain equity portfolio investments.

For a business development company, net asset value is more than an accounting number. It influences investor confidence, affects how accretive buybacks can be, and shapes the market’s willingness to fund growth. When net asset value is falling at the same time non-accruals are rising, investors tend to demand clearer evidence that credit performance is stabilizing.

CION’s Near-Term Investor Takeaway Based on Rank Signals

CION currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Its Style Scores show a Value score of B, but Growth and Momentum are both D, alongside a VGM score of D. That combination points to weak near-term setup despite the value profile.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Over the past six months, CION shares fell 14.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.7%.



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CION Investment’s Peers to Watch

Ares Capital Corporation ARCC is a key peer with a Zacks Rank #3 at present. As of March 31, 2025, Ares Capital had debt of $15.8 billion, significantly higher than cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $655 million. It currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share with a payout ratio of 96%.

Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN is a close peer with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). As of Dec. 31, 2025, Main Street had aggregate liquidity of $41.9 million. It currently pays a dividend of 26 cents per share with a payout ratio of 75%.

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