What Chuy's Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHUY) P/E Is Not Telling You

Chuy's Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHUY) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.3x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent earnings growth for Chuy's Holdings has been in line with the market. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this modest earnings performance will accelerate. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. Keen to find out how analysts think Chuy's Holdings' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Chuy's Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 14% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 324% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.4% per annum as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.6% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Chuy's Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Chuy's Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Chuy's Holdings that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Chuy's Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

