'What choice do I have?' Lock-down strands millions in China's Wuhan

A trickle of passengers at the train station in the Chinese city of Wuhan put on a brave face on Friday as they arrived in the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 26 people, infected hundreds and raised fears of a pandemic.
