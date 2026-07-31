What This Cheesecake Factory Insider Sale Means After a First $1 Billion Quarter

Key Points

The CFO of Cheesecake Factory sold 68,900 shares on July 30, 2026, for a total transaction value of about $6.8 million.

The activity involved the exercise of 68,900 stock options at $40.16 per share followed by an immediate open-market liquidation.

The disposal follows a period of equity appreciation, with the company realizing a 52% gain over the 12-month period ending July 30, 2026.

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Matthew Eliot Clark, Executive VP and CFO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), sold 68,900 shares of common stock on July 30, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $6.8 million Shares sold 68,900 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 45,109 Post-transaction value $4.57 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($99.30); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026 market close ($101.31).

Key questions

How did the option exercise impact the net equity position?

The transaction was a cashless exercise-and-sell, where 68,900 options were converted to common stock and immediately liquidated. While the move captured the $59.14 per share spread between the $40.16 strike price and the $99.30 execution price, it resulted in a 60% reduction in the CFO's direct share count.

The transaction was a cashless exercise-and-sell, where 68,900 options were converted to common stock and immediately liquidated. While the move captured the $59.14 per share spread between the $40.16 strike price and the $99.30 execution price, it resulted in a 60% reduction in the CFO's direct share count. What is the scale of the executive's remaining equity exposure?

Following this transaction, Matthew Eliot Clark retains direct ownership of 45,109 shares, plus additional shares subject to forfeiture.

Following this transaction, Matthew Eliot Clark retains direct ownership of 45,109 shares, plus additional shares subject to forfeiture. Does the timing of the sale align with recent price performance?

The CFO executed the sale at a weighted average price of $99.30 during a window of significant price strength, as shares were priced at a level reflecting a 52% increase over the preceding year as of the July 30, 2026 transaction date. The liquidation price was approximately 2% below the market close on the day of the trade.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $101.31 Market Capitalization $5.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $181.8 million

Company Snapshot

The Cheesecake Factory operates a diversified restaurant portfolio comprising company-operated Cheesecake Factory locations and additional branded concepts across the United States and Canada, supplemented by proprietary bakery operations that produce signature cheesecakes and baked goods distributed through both internal and external channels.

The company generates revenue through multiple streams including company-operated restaurant operations, franchise and licensing arrangements with international partners, and wholesale distribution of bakery products to foodservice operators, retailers, and third-party customers.

The company serves casual dining consumers seeking full-service restaurant experiences and premium baked goods, with primary customers including individual diners at company-operated locations, international licensees, foodservice operators, and retail distributors.

The Cheesecake Factory operates as a significant player in the casual dining sector with a portfolio of restaurants generating approximately $3.8 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its iconic brand and proprietary bakery operations to create a differentiated business model that extends beyond traditional restaurant operations into wholesale distribution channels. With a market capitalization of $5.0 billion and a diversified revenue base spanning owned operations, licensing arrangements, and bakery distribution, the company maintains a competitive position through brand recognition and operational scale.

What this transaction means for investors

The timing is interesting here because Cheesecake Factory reported second-quarter earnings just two days before this Thursday sale, and the stock jumped roughly 12% on the beat to record highs. There was plenty to celebrate: The firm topped $1 billion in revenue for the first time, its flagship brand posted 5.8% comparable sales growth, and restaurant-level margin hit 20%, its best in a decade. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, rose 24% to $1.44. Clark told investors the company raised its four-wall margin improvement guidance to 60 basis points.



The options behind this sale were struck at $40.16, and with shares near $99, Clark was converting a grant worth roughly $59 a share in profit. He exercised and sold the whole block the same day, and he still holds 45,109 shares. The sale landed at $99.30, a touch below the day's close, but seeing an executive sell into strength itself isn’t unusual. Long-term investors should instead stay focused on the flagship chain's traffic resurgence, what that means for profits, and how it all holds up as the company looks to open the 26 new restaurants it's aiming for this year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.