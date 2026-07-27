What the Charts Are Saying About the Market Right Now

(1:30) - What Should You Be Looking For On A Stock Chart?

(9:50) - How To Approach Entry And Exit Points When Investing?

(14:00) - What Are Charts Showing When In Comes To The Next Major Market Move?

(17:25) - Where Should You Be Looking For Your AI Investments?

(20:40) - Breaking Down Gold, Small Cap Stocks and The Most Important Chart Right Now?

(23:25) - Worth Charting Options Income ETF: WRTH

(31:50) - Episode Roundup: SOXX, MAGS, TSLA, GOOGL, AAPL, GLDM, IAUM

Podcast@zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with CNBC's "Chart Master," Carter Braxton Worth, CEO and Founder of Worth Charting, about charting basics, what the charts are currently telling us about the market, and the Worth Charting Options Income ETF WRTH.

We start with the basics. What are the first three or four things investors should focus on when they look at a chart? Charting is about the wisdom of prices, and according to Carter, unusual volume is the single most important technical indicator because volume precedes price.

Success in trading depends on many factors, including knowing when to enter and exit a position. According to Carter, entry points are absolute, but exit points are subjective.

This is one of the biggest weeks of earnings season, with Microsoft MSFT and Meta META reporting on Wednesday, followed by Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN on Thursday. Google GOOGL and Tesla TSLA reported last week.

The market in general, and the AI trade in particular, has seen significant volatility lately, as massive capex spending, geopolitical uncertainty, and persistent inflation pressures have kept investors on edge. What do the charts say about the market's next major move?

AI has been the biggest driver of the market for the past few years, but leadership within the AI ecosystem has continued to shift. There has been a wide divergence in performance among the Magnificent Seven this year.

According to Carter, Apple looks particularly compelling based on the charts, but he is less positive on the broader tech trade, including semiconductors.

Gold has lost some of its shine this year after an outstanding run over the past couple of years, but Carter believes long-term investors can use this pullback as a buying opportunity. The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM and the iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM are excellent low-cost options for long-term investors.

WRTH, Carter's actively managed ETF, follows a rules-based options income strategy designed to seek high current income with disciplined risk management.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.