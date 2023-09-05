What Causes Inflation? We Spoke to Former Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart

What causes inflation, and why is it still elevated? Why are people predicting a looming recession? We reached out to Dennis Lockhart, former Atlanta Fed President and professor at the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech, for a deep dive on this topic. The transcript below has been abridged and edited for improved clarity. For the full version of the interview, please refer to our video podcast.

Hedder: There are some signs that inflation is stabilized, but the overall rate remains elevated. Can you walk us through the key drivers that are still contributing to this inflationary pressure that we are seeing?

Initial drivers of inflation

Lockhart: First let me say that there were various initial impetuses of inflation. There was a supply chain disruption. There were also pent-up demand, fiscal stimulus, Ukraine war, employment recovery and outlook, and wage inflation. I would also add that many price setters have more pricing power today than they would have had during the long period of low interest rates pre-Covid.

Ongoing drivers of inflation

These factors continue to put pressure on prices. First, there is excess demand, meaning the demand is still having its influence coming out of the Covid period where there was pent-up demand. We also have a favorable employment outlook that gives consumers the confidence that they will keep their job, as well as confidence in their income outlook. There are still some supply chain changes going on that still have an effect. The Ukraine war continues. And importantly, the demand for labor is still strong and contributes to wage growth.

Hedder: Could you shed some light on whether this inflationary environment is anticipated to be transitory or if it's likely to persist for an even more extended period?

Lockhart: I would say the Fed can get inflation down, but the question is, what's the cost of doing that? How much do they have to weigh on the economy and for how long in order to get it done? They have the power to take enough momentum out of the economy to get inflation down. But they are not out to create a serious recession, and they are trying to walk a tightrope here in order to keep the economy strong and employment in a very healthy place, while at the same time achieving their target of 2%.

Long-term inflationary environment

On the question of whether it's transitory or persistent. We are in an inflationary era, and there are some structural, non-transitory causes for that. Demographics is an important one, and the lack of fiscal flexibility is another factor. The rise in extreme weather events may have some influence. De-globalization is another reality that seems to push prices higher. We are also in a long-term energy transition, which suggests that there is going to be some pressure from this transition.

All of these factors suggest to me that it is plausible that we are in a non-transitory, and therefore long-term, inflationary environment.

Hedder: Given the current circumstances, what are the biggest challenges that the Fed is facing in its efforts to address this elevated level?

Discerning the underlying pace of inflation

Lockhart: What is always a challenge, is separating the surface level noise in inflation data from the true underlying pulse of price pressures in the economy. The underlying trend of inflation is really what the Fed wants to set policy on. The problem is, you are getting monthly numbers and they can jump around. You cannot rely on any given month, but the public tends to react strongly to those month to month numbers. That to me, is a challenge they have.

Strong GDP growth

Another challenge right now is that the macro economy in terms of GDP growth is very strong. The overall economy remains very resilient. In the most recent minutes of the July meeting, the word resilient came up over and over. I was surprised at how many times I read that particular word. This is a problem if you are trying to get overall demand down.

Hedder: I want to stick with you on this point. We do have very healthy GDP growth right now, but economists are still predicting either a soft landing or a recession for 2024. Why are there talks about a US recession?

Lockhart: This is an “either/or” question, meaning it's either going to be a recession or going to be a soft landing. The narrative has moved in the direction of believing more in a soft landing because what you are seeing is robust top line GDP growth, strong employment statistics and disinflation. If you let that story go long enough, you will get down to a much more livable picture in inflation terms, while at the same time preserving a strong resilient economy and good employment.

Last mile of disinflation

I would say why people continue to talk about a recession is that they believe that it is necessary to precipitate a recession in order to get the last mile of the inflation decline achieved. There is concern that the task is going to get harder and harder as you get closer to the 2% target. So there is a school of thought that you are going to need a recession to do that.

Hedder: What do you think is the most misunderstood or underappreciated aspect of this current inflation situation?

Lockhart: There is a long-held belief that inflation is a monetary phenomenon in the end, but what may be missed is that we currently have a novel set of circumstances that are not entirely monetary in nature.

Non-monetary drivers of inflation

The origin of this inflationary period was a public health shock. That gave rise first to a very sharp decline in employment, then a very sharp rebound in employment, and extraordinary fiscal stimulus. Combined with the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine, which put pressure on energy prices and food prices, it became an unusual set of circumstances, very little of which can be tied to monetary policy per se.

These are real world factors that are not even entirely economic in nature. This is not your grandfather's inflation. This is a set of novel circumstances that we have not seen before, and the monetary authorities are trying to tackle that with the tools they have, but the tools don't necessarily address every underlying cause of the inflation picture.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.