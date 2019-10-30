What Caused The Sell-Off In Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), a pharma company engaged in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics, has seen its stock decline by about 11% over the last week, trading at levels of around $55 currently. The decline is possibly due to a delay in the release of data from the company’s collaboration with Roche for Huntington’s disease drug development. While the data readout was initially slated to be available by the first half of 2020, it will now be available only in late 2020 or early 2021. This is likely to have caused some apprehension among investors. Below, we take a look at how the company has fared in recent years and the outlook over the next two years.

How does Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s Revenue Growth in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

Total Revenues for Ionis Pharmaceuticals significantly increased from $514 Mil in 2017 to $600 Mil in 2018; an increase of 16.6%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

32.5% in 2015 compared to 2014

31.4% in 2016 compared to 2015

37.9% in 2017 compared to 2016

We expect Total Revenues growth to be 41% in 2019, driven by higher SPINRAZA royalties, TEGSEDI product sales, and higher R&D revenue under collaborative agreements.

How does Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s Total Expense in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

Total Expense for Ionis Pharmaceuticals significantly increased from $531 Mil in 2017 to $676 Mil in 2018; an increase of 27.3%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

38.4% in 2015 compared to 2014

15.8% in 2016 compared to 2015

23.4% in 2017 compared to 2016

We expect Total Expense growth to be 8% in 2019.

How does Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s EBT in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

EBT for Ionis Pharmaceuticals decreased dramatically from -$16.8 Mil in 2017 to -$76.2 Mil in 2018.

We expect EBT to stand at $120 million this year.

How do Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s Net Income and EPS in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

