What Caused Ford's 14% Y/Y U.S. Sales Decline in April?

Ford Motor Company F reported a 14% drop year over year in U.S. sales to 178,667 units in April 2026. The decline is recorded across both Ford and Lincoln brands. Electric vehicle sales came in at 3,655 units, down 24.8% year over year, while hybrid sales fell 32.5% to 15,758 units. Internal combustion vehicle sales totaled 159,254 units, marking a decline of 11.8% year over year.



Truck sales slipped 14.1% year over year to 100,459 units, and SUV sales dropped 16.6% to 72,378 units, whereas car sales rose 18.1% to 5,830 units. The F-Series remained America’s top-selling truck lineup, with 62,048 units sold in April, though this was down 14.7% year over year. The Explorer SUV posted a modest increase, reaching 21,191 units.



Overall, Ford brand sales declined 14% year over year to 169,540 units, while the Lincoln luxury division dropped 21%. The Expedition saw a steep fall of 39% year over year. and Mustang Mach-E sales decreased 8.8%. Bronco Sport sales were down 12%, although it continues to track toward a record year-to-date pace. In contrast, the Bronco rose 19% year over year, surpassing Jeep Wrangler sales by its widest margin since its 2020 relaunch.



Rising oil and gas prices linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict have weighed on consumer spending, while elevated borrowing costs and high vehicle prices have made U.S. buyers more cautious. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry and its peers, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and General Motors Company GM in the last six months. Its shares have lost 11.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 0.1%. Tesla has lost 9.3%, while General Motors has gained 7.6% in the same period.



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From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.27, lower than the industry’s 3.45. Tesla is trading at a forward sales multiple of 13.92, while General Motors is trading at 0.37.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 5 cents and down 2 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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