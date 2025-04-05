Personal Finance

This Is What Car Insurance Could Cost in All 50 States After Tariffs

April 05, 2025 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

On April 3, President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported vehicles went into effect, adding to the 25% tariffs already placed on steel and aluminum. This is expected to also have an effect on car insurance rates in America.

Discover More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Insurify projects an 8% increase by the end of 2025 for full-coverage car insurance, up to an average of $2,502 per year. With Alaska excluded due to lower quoting volume, car insurance rates are expected to decrease or remain flat in just five states: Idaho, Hawaii, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Vermont.

See what the cost of car insurance will look like in every state after tariffs.

Also see vehicles you still could consider buying amid tariffs.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

    Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

    Be Aware: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

    Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

    Arizona

      For You: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

      Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

      Arkansas

        San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

        California

          Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

          Colorado

            Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

            Connecticut

              Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

              Delaware

                Explore Next: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

                An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

                Florida

                  Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

                  Georgia

                    The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

                    Hawaii

                      Downtown Boise Idaho.

                      Idaho

                        Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

                        Illinois

                          View More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

                          Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

                          Indiana

                            Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

                            Iowa

                              Blue lake view in Kansas City.

                              Kansas

                                Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

                                Kentucky

                                  City of New Orleans at sunset.

                                  Louisiana

                                    That’s Interesting: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

                                    Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

                                    Maine

                                      Cumberland, Maryland

                                      Maryland

                                        Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

                                        Massachusetts

                                          ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

                                          Michigan

                                            Aerial View of Downtown St.

                                            Minnesota

                                              Trending Now: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

                                              Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

                                              Mississippi

                                                East St Louis, Illinois

                                                Missouri

                                                  Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

                                                  Montana

                                                    Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

                                                    Nebraska

                                                      World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

                                                      Nevada

                                                        Discover Next: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

                                                        Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

                                                        New Hampshire

                                                          Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

                                                          New Jersey

                                                            Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

                                                            New Mexico

                                                              New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

                                                              New York

                                                                Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

                                                                North Carolina

                                                                  Check Out: I’m a Car Expert — 6 Affordable and Reliable SUVs for Families of 4 or More

                                                                  Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

                                                                  North Dakota

                                                                    Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

                                                                    Ohio

                                                                      Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

                                                                      Oklahoma

                                                                        St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

                                                                        Oregon

                                                                          Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

                                                                          Pennsylvania

                                                                            Try This: Costco’s New Perk Could Mean Money Savings for EV Owners

                                                                            Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

                                                                            Rhode Island

                                                                              historic white rose city of york south carolina.

                                                                              South Carolina

                                                                                Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

                                                                                South Dakota

                                                                                  Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

                                                                                  Tennessee

                                                                                    Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

                                                                                    Texas

                                                                                      See Next: 5 New SUVs the Middle Class Should Consider Buying in 2025

                                                                                      Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

                                                                                      Utah

                                                                                        Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

                                                                                        Vermont

                                                                                          Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

                                                                                          Virginia

                                                                                            Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

                                                                                            Washington

                                                                                              Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

                                                                                              West Virginia

                                                                                                Discover Next: 12 SUVs With the Most Reliable Engines

                                                                                                Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

                                                                                                Wisconsin

                                                                                                  Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

                                                                                                  Wyoming

                                                                                                    More From GOBankingRates

                                                                                                    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is What Car Insurance Could Cost in All 50 States After Tariffs

                                                                                                    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                                                                                                    Tags

                                                                                                    Personal Finance
                                                                                                    GOBankingRates
                                                                                                    GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
                                                                                                    More articles by this source->

                                                                                                    More Related Articles

                                                                                                    Info icon

                                                                                                    This data feed is not available at this time.

                                                                                                    Data is currently not available

                                                                                                    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.