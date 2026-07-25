What the Capital One-Discover Tie-Up Means for the Card Business Now

Key Points

Capital One acquired Discover, materially increasing its position in transaction processing and expanding its card business.

The bank is still integrating the Discover business.

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Capital One (NYSE: COF) provided Wall Street with a solid earnings update for the second quarter of 2026. But there was a lot of noise, given the company's ongoing integration of Discover. Here's the good news from the quarter, and a look at the ongoing integration effort that will determine how successful the Capital One-Discover tie-up will be.

Earnings numbers are all over the place

Right now, the acquisition of Discover means Capital One will have very complicated financial results. For example, in the second quarter of 2026, the bank posted net income per share of $4.73, up from $3.34 in the first quarter of 2026 and a loss of $8.58 per share in the year-ago period. The second quarter of 2025 looks terrible in comparison, but don't get too excited about the improvement.

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Second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings came in at $5.81, up from $5.48 in the second quarter of 2025. That's a solid uptick, but the difference between adjusted and GAAP earnings highlights that there are many moving parts right now. And the Discover acquisition is a big part of the story, as is the subsequent, though much smaller, purchase of Brex. For example, the loss in the second quarter of 2025 was driven by some large Discover acquisition costs. Removing those costs pushed adjusted earnings well into positive territory. In the second quarter of 2026, costs related to Discover and Brex weren't as large, but still totaled $1.08 per share.

These costs aren't going away anytime soon. So, for now, the Discover acquisition means continued earnings complexity. That's a clear negative, but there are positives to consider, too.

The integration is going well

The real story to watch today is the integration of the Discover business, which is still a work in progress. According to the company, things are going well. Capital one debit customers have been transitioned to the Discover network. And Discover's credit card customers are actively being transferred to Capital One's back-end systems. These are big, technically difficult moves that Capital One has to get right, or it could risk losing customers.

That said, Capital One is deliberately overhauling the Discover business to shift it toward a more conservative financing approach. That will likely depress Discover's performance for a bit. So there are many moving parts, but the end of the story is still a net positive for Capital One. For example, revenues increased 4% year over year, and credit quality metrics improved across the board. That's pretty much what investors should be hoping to see. So, if you can look beyond the earnings complexity, the Capital One-Discover tie-up is still moving the company in a good direction.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.