What Can You Do With A Criminal Justice Degree? 8 Jobs And Their Requirements

If you’re wondering what you can do with a criminal justice degree, know that graduates at every degree level qualify for criminal justice roles that earn above-average salaries. Some employers, such as police departments, tend to promote from within, offering advancement opportunities to criminal justice workers.

This guide explores several career pathways for graduates with criminal justice degrees. We discuss the different types of criminal justice degrees and careers, and we answer frequently asked questions about the field.

What Types of Criminal Justice Degrees Are There?

Associate in Criminal Justice

Associate degrees in criminal justice usually involve two years of full-time enrollment, totaling 60 to 65 credits. Candidates typically need a high school diploma or GED certificate for admission. Coursework explores fundamental topics in criminal justice, such as policing in America, introduction to ethics and criminology. Individuals who earn associate degrees in criminal justice can pursue roles as police officers, bailiffs and correctional officers.

Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice

Criminal justice bachelor’s degrees usually involve about 120 credits and dive deeper into criminal justice than associate-level programs. Admissions departments seek applicants with high school diplomas or their equivalent. Enrollees explore topics such as victimology, the juvenile justice system and alternatives to incarceration.

Master’s in Criminal Justice

Master’s in criminal justice degrees generally comprise 30 to 40 credits, which full-time enrollees typically complete in two years. These programs prepare graduates to pursue advanced leadership positions in criminal justice by taking a big-picture view of societal factors that can influence crime. Coursework may cover areas like applied data analysis in criminal justice and criminal justice planning and program evaluation.

Doctorate in Criminal Justice

As a terminal degree in the field, a doctorate in criminal justice is the highest level of education for professionals. Credit requirements and degree timelines can vary significantly, with some entailing just two years and others extending into the seven-year range. Doctoral enrollees explore high-level topics like decision-making in criminal justice, advanced statistical issues in criminal justice data and theories of crime and deviance.

Branches of Criminal Justice

What is criminal justice? America divides this sector into three branches: police, courts and corrections. Respectively, these three branches cover arrests, convictions and rehabilitation. With the right degree, you can pursue criminal justice degrees in the following sectors.

Police

Often seen as the first level of criminal justice, the police work directly with communities and the public to uphold the law and control disputes. They intervene in crimes and prevent them from occurring to maintain order and allow communities to function properly.

Courts

After the police determine that a crime has been committed, individuals and groups of people must then face the court system. This branch of criminal justice includes federal, state and county-level jurisdictions to determine whether perpetrators broke the law, the degree to which they may have broken the law and appropriate punishments.

Corrections

If the courts have sentenced and convicted an individual, the convicted person must spend time in prison to become rehabilitated.

Careers in Law Enforcement

Individuals with law enforcement degrees can pursue many jobs in the field. Those wondering what to do with a criminal justice degree can explore the following careers in law enforcement.

Police or Sheriff’s Patrol Officer

Median Annual Salary: $64,610

Required Education: High school diploma required; some may require a college degree

Job Description: These law enforcement professionals respond to calls for assistance from citizens experiencing emergency and non-emergency scenarios. They handle traffic stops and distribute citations to drivers who break the law. Along with creating detailed crime reports, police officers may also gather evidence and prepare cases for court procedures.

Specific job duties vary based on their field of work, but most officers use equipment such as handcuffs, communication devices and firearms. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers typically make their rounds through the same neighborhoods each day to establish trust and build community.

Detective or Criminal Investigator

Median Annual Salary: $83,640

Required Education: High school diploma required; federal agencies may require a college degree or coursework

Job Description: Detectives and criminal investigators inspect crime scenes and interview subjects to compile evidence and clues related to crimes. These professionals may focus on specific types of crime, such as robbery, assault or fraud. They analyze evidence and investigate records to draw conclusions in detailed reports. Their reports help prosecutors in court, where detectives may also testify based on their findings.

Detectives and criminal investigators may also perform raids, which can result in arrests. Typically, these law enforcement professionals must meet rigorous physical standards, which they put to the test in emergency response efforts.

Fish and Game Warden

Median Annual Salary: $60,730

Required Education: High school diploma required; federal agencies may require a college degree or coursework

Job Description: These law enforcement professionals handle laws relating to hunting, boating and fishing. Fish and game wardens respond to accidents and civilian reports of criminal activity. They also help to educate communities in learning about wildlife laws. While there are federal statutes on hunting and wildlife, different areas have different laws, requiring these law enforcement workers to maintain current local knowledge of policies.

Fish and game wardens inspect areas like forests and lakes to ensure the safety of humans and animals. For example, states typically designate specific areas for hunting—these professionals may patrol hunting lands seasonally to establish a safe environment.

Careers in the Courts

Individuals wondering what to do with a criminal justice degree can also consider careers in the courts. The roles below offer a few available positions within courtrooms.

Bailiff

Median Annual Salary: $48,320

Required Education: High school diploma required; federal agencies may require a college degree or coursework

Job Description: Bailiffs uphold rules within the courtroom to create security for judges, prisoners, witnesses and jurors. Their responsibilities may vary by court level, but these professionals oversee courtrooms to uphold standard procedures and maintain order. Bailiffs also handle court documents, such as hazardous or heavy evidence, and respond to judge requests for additional documents or errands.

Along with announcing the judge’s entry, bailiffs remove disruptive members of the court and escort jurors to the jury box. Some bailiffs may also serve subpoenas, or orders to appear in court. If the subpoenaed individual does not appear as requested, these law professionals often travel to perform arrests or seize property.

Lawyer

Median Annual Salary: $127,990

Required Education: Bachelor’s degree and law degree

Job Description: Lawyers represent individuals, organizations and bureaus of government in court. They advise and advocate for clients in legal settings, providing guidance on prosecution and defense. These legal professionals research trends in law and past rulings to understand precedent and how it applies to current cases or clients they may represent.

Lawyers work in many industries with different specializations. Some may concentrate on tax law to help clients handle payments on property, profits and income. Family lawyers assist individuals with issues like custody and divorce. Environmental lawyers work with nonprofits and government agencies to ensure legal compliance.

Paralegal or Legal Assistant

Median Annual Salary: $56,230

Required Education: Associate degree in paralegal studies

Job Description: These professionals assist lawyers by researching legal documents, creating reports and organizing files. Paralegals and legal assistants collect facts and evidence to help lawyers prepare for trials.

Their responsibilities vary based on sector and employer size. For example, paralegals working for large organizations typically focus on more targeted tasks. Smaller employers may need paralegals to tackle a wider variety of tasks.

Careers in Corrections

With a criminal justice degree, you can do fulfilling work in corrections, as well. Consider the following careers in corrections for a few options.

Correctional Officer

Median Annual Salary: $47,920

Required Education: High school diploma required; federal agencies may require a college degree or coursework

Job Description: Correctional officers work in prisons and jails to maintain order and supervise inmate activities. They report to superiors about inmate conduct, transport inmates, enforce safety procedures and uphold security standards. These professionals respond to emergencies, altercations and escape attempts, which may become physical. As a result, correctional officers typically must maintain strong levels of physical fitness.

Probation Officer or Correctional Treatment Specialist

Median Annual Salary: $60,250

Required Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or related field

Job Description: These law enforcement professionals communicate with individuals on probation or parole—along with paroled individuals’ families, friends and employers—to determine their progress after convictions. Probation officers also assist with rehabilitation and re-entry to society, which may require mental health considerations for probationers and parolees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Criminal Justice Degree Jobs

Is a career in criminal justice good?

Criminal justice professionals earn relatively strong salaries and often find employment fulfilling. Criminal justice graduates can pursue many career pathways.

What job pays the most in criminal justice?

Lawyers and judges typically earn the highest salaries in criminal justice. Along with an undergraduate degree in criminal justice or other related fields, these professionals need a law degree as well.

