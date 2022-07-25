A bachelor’s in psychology is a versatile degree. Graduates may pursue careers in psychology, or they can use principles of psychology while working in other fields.

Understanding the human mind is an essential job skill, and a degree in psychology can give you the edge you need to succeed in many positions. So, what can you do with a bachelor’s in psychology? In this article, we’ll discuss some options.

Career Options for a Bachelor’s in Psychology

If you’re thinking about earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology, below are some popular career options for graduates with this degree.

Marketing Manager

Salary: Marketing managers earn a median annual salary of $135,030.

Job Growth: Employment for marketing managers is expected to increase 10% from 2020 to 2030.

Job Description: Marketing managers develop and implement marketing plans and pricing strategies to help companies maximize profits. These professionals identify trends in the marketplace to help determine the need for new products or services. They frequently work with sales and product development staff to launch and promote these new products or services.

Public Relations Specialist

Salary: Public relations specialists earn a median annual salary of $62,800.

Job Growth: Employment for public relations specialists is projected to increase 11% from 2020 to 2030.

Job Description: Public relations specialists use specific strategies, maintain and promote companies’ public images. Responsibilities include writing press releases, managing media relations, writing speeches, arranging interviews and evaluating advertising campaigns.

Human Resources Specialist

Salary: Human resources specialists earn a median annual salary of $62,290.

Job Growth: Employment for human resources specialists is expected to increase 10% from 2020 to 2030.

Job Description: Human resource specialists recruit, interview and screen job applicants for organizations. This work may include conducting candidate background checks, checking references, managing employee compensation and benefits, training and maintaining employment records.

Teacher

Salary: Elementary teachers earn a median annual salary of $61,400.

Job Growth: Employment is projected to increase 7% for kindergarten and elementary teachers from 2020 to 2030. High school teachers can expect an 8% increase.

Job Description: Teachers create lesson plans and provide instruction to their students in a variety of subjects. They customize instruction to meet their students’ needs. Teachers also maintain an orderly classroom environment and communicate with parents. If you choose to become a teacher, you will need teacher certification training and licensing. These requirements vary by state.

School and Career Counselor

Salary: School and career counselors earn a median annual salary of $60,510.

Job Growth: Employment for school and career counselors is projected to increase 11% from 2020 to 2030.

Job Description: School and career counselors work closely with students to assess their skills and create plans for education or employment after graduation. These counselors assist students with behavioral challenges, aptitude assessments, career goals and mental health issues.

Probation Officer

Salary: Probation officers earn a median annual salary of $60,250.

Job Growth: Employment for probation officers is expected to increase 4% from 2020 to 2030.

Job Description: Probation officers assess and monitor the progress of those who are on probation and working toward rehabilitation. These professionals may provide job training, drug testing, substance abuse counseling and other resources.

Writer

Salary: Writers earn a median annual salary of $69,510.

Job Growth: Employment for writers is projected to increase 9% from 2020 to 2030.

Job Description: Writers research and write content for a variety of mediums including biographies, blogs, scripts, advertisements, speeches and novels. They may work with editors and clients to create pieces to be published.

Social and Community Service Manager

Salary: Social and community service managers earn a median annual salary of $74,000.

Job Growth: Employment for social and community service managers is projected to increase 15% from 2020 to 2030.

Job Description: Social and community service managers work in organizations that support the public through social services and programs. These professionals supervise and assess the effectiveness of programs that help people address challenges related to mental health, food insecurity, homelessness, aging, substance abuse and other community and social issues.

Market Research Analyst

Salary: Market research analysts earn a median annual salary of $63,920.

Job Growth: Employment for market research analysts is projected to increase 22% from 2020 to 2030.

Job Description: Market research analysts research and assess market conditions, buying habits and sales trends to determine whether there is a demand for a product or service. These professionals also evaluate and interpret data to identify potential markets and determine prices for products.

Certificates and Training Programs to Consider

If you currently have or are in the process of earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology, earning a certificate may help qualify you for a position. Below are a few certificate options for psychology majors.

Applied Behavior Analysis

The applied behavior analysis certificate program teaches you to assess and modify behavior in children and adults using behavior analytic frameworks and strategies. Completing this certificate program helps prepare you to take the board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) certification exam. BCBAs can assess people’s behavioral concerns and suggest solutions to modify negative behaviors.

Mental Health First Aid Training

While we rely on first aid training and CPR to help people with medical conditions or injuries, mental health first aid training can give you the tools to manage mental health crises. Mental health first aid training programs teach strategies for helping people who are experiencing mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, trauma psychosis, eating disorders and other disruptive behaviors. If you would like to take your mental health training a step further, you can become certified to teach mental health first aid training.

Certified Alzheimer’s Caregiver

If you work with those who have Alzheimer’s disease, you may want to become a certified Alzheimer caregiver. Individuals with Alzheimer’s disease have unique needs and challenges, and this certification equips you with the skills and information you need to care for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Frequently Asked Questions About a Bachelor’s in Psychology

What mental health jobs can I get with a bachelor’s degree in psychology?

Graduates with bachelor’s degrees in psychology work in psychology and in a variety of other fields. This degree helps you understand human behavior and thought processes, which can be useful in many professions outside of the psychology field.

Can I be a psychologist with a bachelor’s degree in psychology?

If you want to be a psychologist, you will need to go beyond a bachelor’s degree. To work in a clinical capacity engaging in scientific research or providing psychological services to patients, you will need to earn a master’s, a doctoral degree and/or state licensure.

What is the difference between a BA and a BS in psychology?

A bachelor of arts in psychology offers the option to take electives in the social sciences and humanities, providing you with a broad knowledge of various subjects. A bachelor of science in psychology typically focuses more on math and science concepts, such as research methods, lab work and statistics.

How many years does it take to complete a bachelor’s degree in psychology?

As with any bachelor’s degree, you should be able to complete your bachelor’s in psychology in about four years. Check with your university to find out specific requirements for earning this degree.

