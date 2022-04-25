What Can P/E (And Other) Ratios Tell Me About My Stocks?

How do you decide whether a stock is a good buy? Even if the underlying company is performing well, or you think it will in the future, the shares may be too expensive. To determine if a stock offers value, investors often use a metric known as a price multiple.

A price multiple measures a company’s stock price — the price a single share is trading for on the public market — relative to some aspect of its financial performance or fundamentals. Expressed as a single number, the multiple represents a ratio that helps investors gauge whether a particular stock is undervalued, fairly valued or overvalued.

Price multiples can be used to evaluate a stock versus its past performance. More often, though, they’re used to compare two or more stocks (and companies). There are no universally “good” or “bad” multiples, and it’s important to not look at them in a vacuum. Rather, investors should consider a stock’s multiple against its industry average or companies in the same business sector.

Several different kinds of multiples exist. Let’s take a look at three well-known ones.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio

One of the oldest and simplest multiples, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio measures a company’s stock price against its earnings. It literally takes the current share price and divides it by the earnings per share (EPS), the total net profits divided by the number of outstanding common shares. In effect, it indicates how much you’re paying for one dollar’s worth of the company’s earnings.

Say a stock is trading at $50 per share, and its EPS is $10. Its P/E ratio is 5 (50 ÷ 10). That means by investing in the stock, you’re paying $5 for $1 of earnings.

Is that high or low? Remember, it’s all relative. If the company’s in a field where P/E ratios traditionally range between 10 and 15, it suggests the stock could be underpriced. If similar companies also have P/E ratios around 5, it could mean this one’s fairly valued. And if the industry average is closer to 2 or 3, it could indicate that the stock is trading at an inflated level.

The P/E ratio can be estimated on a trailing (backward-looking) basis or a forward (projected) basis — that is, using the earnings from a past period, usually the last 12 months, or earnings projections for a future period, such as the upcoming fiscal year. Both types often appear on a stock’s online listings, along with the EPS.

It’s important to remember that the P/E ratio is merely one of many factors to consider: the stock in question may be losing market share, it may be growing faster than its competitors, or it may be benefitting from short term dynamics — all of which can impact its revenue and earnings, and in turn, its multiple.

Low and high P/Es can indicate different points in the earnings cycle for cyclical companies; they may also reflect investor perception of future cash generation.

So the P/E multiple is really a starting point to ask more questions.

Price-to-Sales (P/S) Ratio

The P/S ratio also measures the cost of a share vis-à-vis a dollar’s worth of a company’s financials — only, in this case, the multiple divides the current stock price not by corporate profits per share but by overall sales. To calculate sales per share, divide the total revenue for a period by average total shares outstanding or sometimes by their total dollar market value (also known as market capitalization).

Like the P/E ratio, the P/S ratio can deal either with past revenues or with estimates for future ones. Say there’s a stock trading at $20 per share with 100 million shares outstanding. Last year the company posted sales of $500 million, or $5 per share; next year it expects sales to increase to $600 million, or $6 per share. The trailing P/S ratio would be 4 (20 ÷ 5); the forward P/S ratio would be 3.33 (20 ÷ 6).

The P/S ratio can be more useful when evaluating companies with low or even negative earnings that wouldn’t measure well using the P/E ratio — typically, start-ups or growth stocks that haven’t booked much profit yet but show promise.

Price-to-EBITDA (P/EBITDA) Ratio

The price-to-EBITDA ratio is somewhat more obscure than the other multiples. Determining it might necessitate digging through a company’s financial statements.

As Tornado outlines in a related blog, EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. An accounting measure of profitability, it’s equivalent to the company’s gross income — what it’s made exclusive of deductible expenses and investments, debt payments, taxes, and other costs.

The P/EBITDA ratio is the current share price divided by the EBITDA figure. Some analysts prefer it because it zeroes in on the company’s cash flow, the profit from operations. Gauging the company’s performance from its core businesses, it’s something of a middle course between the P/E, which reflects net (after-tax) earnings, and the P/S, which reflects overall sales.

The drawback is that the P/EBITDA ratio can make a stock seem less expensive than it actually is because basing price multiples on EBITDA rather than the bottom-line earnings results in a lower multiple. Some argue P/EBITDA is more relevant to a person considering acquiring a company than to a person considering just investing in it.

Of course, no multiple is perfect — that’s why many investors look at not just one, but several of them, when picking stocks. And they re-examine them periodically. Because, like the shares they reflect, price multiples are constantly on the move.

Originally published on Tornado.

