What Can Investors Expect in the Second Half of 2023?

America will spend this weekend preparing to celebrate the country's independence, a time of mixed emotions for a British person who now lives in and appreciates this country. More relevant to what I do here than my conflicted feelings on the Fourth, though, is the fact that today also marks the end of the first half of the year, and this half has been one that surprised a lot of people who follow the stock market.

We came into 2023 with a seeming unanimity among analysts and commentators – it was going to be a tough start to the year. At the time, that seemed to make perfect sense in so many ways. The Fed was tightening consistently after a decade or more of ultra-low rates and easy money. Everyone thought they knew what that meant – rising rates led to slowing growth, with an actual recession very likely, and that meant markets were headed lower.

The problem with that set of assumptions, though, was the last part. Higher rates would slow growth for sure, but as I pointed out at the end of last year, that didn’t mean markets were going to fall. In fact, given that rate hikes were a known commodity and their impact had been priced into the big drop in growth stocks in 2022, I said at the time that a bounce back was actually more likely than more losses. That is why I found myself looking for opportunities such as that in Apple (AAPL), a stock that I wrote about in late December as something to buy, rather than looking for places to hide to start the year.

There was also a second part to that consensus view around the end of the year though, and that is relevant now. Just about everyone believed back then that the Fed would stop or drastically slow rate hikes by around the middle of 2023, allowing markets to bounce back strongly. As I am sure you are aware, we saw that this month with the Fed announcing a “pause.” But that news, like news of slower growth in the first half of the year, was known and priced into stocks long before it broke. That is why the S&P 500 is now, two weeks later, only around 1% above where it opened on the day the pause was announced and the rate-sensitive Nasdaq is actually lower.

So, there are a couple of obvious questions for investors. If the popular assumptions about market moves were wrong in the first half of the year, which they clearly were given that the Nasdaq is close to 40% above where it closed 2022, does that mean they will be wrong about H2 as well? Is a drop therefore coming over the next six months? Unfortunately, the answer in both cases is most likely to be “yes.”

If you can detach yourself from the euphoria engendered by strong momentum for a while, ask yourself one question. Even if a soft landing is the eventual outcome after a year or more of rate hikes that saw rates go from zero to five or six percent, is it likely that the Nasdaq repeats its first half performance? If it did, it would mean that the index would have basically doubled in 2023, a year of slowing growth. I don’t know about you, but to me that sounds unlikely. It is actually even more unlikely because it is now what the consensus view is becoming. A lot of the analysts who confidently told us as the year began that stocks were heading lower have now been convinced that all is in fact well and are forecasting further gains.

So, while I am grateful for the gains over the last six months, I have to think there will be a price of some kind to pay in the second half of the year. If everything turns out fine, that price could be as low as less than expected gains as the story unfolds, but with perfection priced in, it is likely to be somewhat higher. A significant drop is even possible should the impact of rate hikes start to be felt in a more acute way.

I came into this year kicking against the consensus, and I am doing so again at half-time. That may be partly the product of me being the kind of contrary person who can go to a party celebrating another country’s victory over mine, but it is also based on decades of experience that has taught me to always question what looks like unanimity in financial markets. It is that experience, not my ornery nature, that makes me cautious about the next six months.

