What Can High Oil Prices Do for Clean Energy ETFs?

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) gained 4.3% last week, driven by speculation of tough sanctions on Russia for its war with Ukraine that will further tighten the global oil supply.

Crude oil briefly touched $100/ barrel last week — the first time in seven years — and prompted clean energy names to be bid up as the alternative to pricey fossil fuels, according to ALPS.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI, 2.70% weight), a bioenergy holding in ACES, soared over 31% last week on reports that Chevron (CVX, not in ACES) will buy the green biodiesel maker for $3.1 billion.

REGI’s proprietary biodiesel process that turns plant-based feedstock into fuel has driven major oil refiners to convert a number of plants into biorefineries. The speculation fueled other bioenergy names in ACES like Green Plains Inc. (GPRE, 1.95% weight) and Aemetis Inc. (AMTX, 0.42% weight) to double-digit gains last week, according to ALPS.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week also provided a boost to solar and wind holdings in ACES, as European natural gas prices rose nearly 60% at one point last week due to its dependence on Russian gas.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA, 2.00% weight), a solar holding in ACES, gained over 15% last week after reporting inline Q4 earnings, despite Omicron delays, while maintaining its 2022 guidance. The U.S. solar battery storage company added 87,900 new customers in 2021 to reach a total install base of 195,400, indicating increasing battery attachment rates within solar systems, according to ALPS.

Wind company Boralex Inc. (BLX CN, 3.58% weight) rallied over 10% last week after announcing a sale of a 30% stake in its renewable energy assets in France to Swiss investment manager, Energy Infrastructure Partners — the second deal last week with major fossil fuel companies buying into clean energy businesses, according to ALPS.

