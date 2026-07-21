What This Butterfly Network Filing Means Against $121 Million in Guidance and a Stock Up 260%

Key Points

The CFO of Butterfly Network reported that 57,136 shares were liquidated for about $375,000 on July 20, 2026.

The transaction represented a 4% reduction in the CFO's direct holdings.

The sale was non-discretionary, executed automatically to satisfy tax withholding obligations arising from the vesting of restricted stock units.

10 stocks we like better than Butterfly Network ›

CFO John N. Doherty reported a sale of 57,136 shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) on July 20, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 57,136 Transaction value ~$375,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,397,276 Post-transaction value $9.35 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($6.56); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($6.69).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The disposal was a non-discretionary "sell-to-cover" event mandated by company policy to satisfy tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units, rather than a market-timed sale.

The disposal was a non-discretionary "sell-to-cover" event mandated by company policy to satisfy tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units, rather than a market-timed sale. How does this affect the CFO's total equity exposure?

Despite the liquidation of 57,136 shares, Doherty retains a substantial direct position of 1,397,276 shares.

Despite the liquidation of 57,136 shares, Doherty retains a substantial direct position of 1,397,276 shares. What is the recent performance context for the stock?

Butterfly Network shares have seen a 260% return over the 12 months ending July 20, 2026, as the company continues to commercialize its portable ultrasound imaging technologies.

Butterfly Network shares have seen a 260% return over the 12 months ending July 20, 2026, as the company continues to commercialize its portable ultrasound imaging technologies. Does the insider hold any remaining derivative securities?

While the current filing reports the settlement of restricted stock units, it does not disclose a specific remaining count of other derivative securities such as stock options.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $6.69 Market Capitalization $1.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $102.9 million Net Income (TTM) -$75.8 million

Company Snapshot

Butterfly Network designs, manufactures, and globally commercializes innovative portable ultrasound imaging devices, including the Butterfly iQ and Butterfly iQ+, which enable point-of-care whole-body ultrasound imaging via smartphone and tablet connectivity.

The company generates revenue through direct sales of its proprietary ultrasound devices and related software solutions to healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinical institutions seeking portable diagnostic imaging capabilities.

Butterfly Network primarily serves emergency departments, critical care units, primary care clinics, and international healthcare markets, targeting practitioners who require accessible, cost-effective ultrasound imaging solutions for point-of-care diagnostics.

Butterfly Network operates as a digital health enterprise with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, generating $102.9 million in TTM revenue while advancing the commercialization of portable ultrasound technology. The company's competitive advantage derives from its proprietary single-probe ultrasound systems that integrate seamlessly with consumer devices, democratizing access to diagnostic imaging across diverse healthcare settings. With a one-year stock appreciation of 260%, Butterfly Network demonstrates significant investor confidence in its disruptive medical device platform and expandingglobal marketpenetration.

What this transaction means for investors

The filing is explicit that Butterfly Network has adopted a sell-to-cover policy to satisfy tax withholding obligations and that such sales are automatic and not at the discretion of the reporting person. What Doherty kept is really the number worth holding onto: 1,397,276 shares, roughly 24 times what left his account, after a year in which the stock climbed 260%.



That climb rests on a business still losing money but losing less of it. First-quarter revenue rose 25% to $26.5 million, gross margin widened to 69% from 63%, and the adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $6.1 million from $9.1 million. CEO Joseph DeVivo said the company is "executing with discipline while continuing to invest in the vast opportunity ahead." And management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $117 million to $121 million and still expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $21 million to $25 million. Ultimately, the firm is improving operationally, but with losses still projected, that continued execution will be critical for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in Butterfly Network right now?

Before you buy stock in Butterfly Network, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Butterfly Network wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.