What Bonds, Oil and Copper Say About the Economy and Stocks

As we emerge from the so-called “dog days” of summer, the outlook for stocks, far from becoming clearer, is becoming increasingly murky. Economists and pundits can’t even decide if we are currently in a recession, let alone what the prospects are for the economy, and opinion among traders and analysts is divided as to whether the major indices have actually bounced or not. Have we found a bottom, or is what we are seeing a bear market rally in the vein of a consolidation, that will only serve to set up more aggressive selling in the fall?

If you feel confused by all this and unsure of what, if anything, to do, you are not alone. Over my forty years in and around markets, I have learned to recognize when neither traders, investors, nor the commentariat basically has a clue, and this is one of those times. It is why everyone seems to be always waiting for something at the moment. We have been waiting for the jobs report, CPI, retail sales, the Fed decision, the minutes from the meeting that came to that decision, consumer confidence, housing stats, and now apparently, we are waiting for Jackson Hole, which makes sense if you are in the know, but to an outsider would sound absurd.

The fact is, we are always waiting because nothing we wait for has actually made the situation clearer when it arrived.

The data are contradictory and confusing, so what is a poor investor to do? At times like this, I fall back on my dealing room training, where I learned that the best way to see what was going on was to trust market signals, but to look outside your own area of expertise. The stock market may not be sending any clear signals, but other markets, taken together, might be.

Always, the place to start is with bonds, the biggest market in the world. Treasuries seem to have been sending a pretty clear message for a while now. The Two-Year Note has been yielding more than the Ten-Year, a state known as inversion that is generally taken as a sign that bond markets are anticipating a recession. This has been the case since July 5. Of course, that could also reflect the fact that the Fed can’t keep raising rates forever and be born of a belief that they will successfully rein in inflation and revert to “normal” rates before long.

Usually, my next step would be to look at the dollar, but that isn’t particularly helpful right now. The dollar has been strong for some time, but given that the Fed is in a tightening phase and keeps promising more, that is only natural. There could be some “safe haven” buying involved too, which might indicate a higher chance of a global recession, but when there is such an obvious reason to buy dollars, it is safest to assume that that is why the currency is strong, not to speculate about what might be happening simultaneously.

What about commodities? The two that are most sensitive to overall economic conditions, oil and copper, have pretty much tracked each other lower over the last six months:

The blue line here is copper, and the green is crude oil. The big drop so far this year in both looks scary, but if we extend out to a five-year view, it sends another message.

From that perspective, the drop just brings us back to “normal” levels in each commodity. The post-pandemic recovery appears to have been way overdone and based on supply issues rather than demand factors, and the drop this year looks like a needed correction and a simple reversion to the mean.

Add it all together and you can see why traders are a bit confused. Every market could be seen as signaling a recession, but in each case, there are other possible explanations too. However, the only thing that explains them all is an upcoming economic downturn. We should ask ourselves which is more likely: that the one thing that explains all these different scenarios is true, or that the different explanations for each of these scenarios add up to a similar move in all? Logically, the simple, unified explanation makes more sense.

In short, after looking at these other markets, I am staying conservative with my portfolio and anticipating another leg down in stocks before too long.

