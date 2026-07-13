What This Block Insider Sale Means as Cash App Gross Profit Jumped 38%

Key Points

The transaction involved 18,000 shares at a weighted average price of $77.80 per share, totaling $1.4 million.

The disposition represented roughly 1% of the insider's total direct equity holdings.

This activity was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 2, 2026.

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Anthony Mathew Eisen, a director at Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ), sold 18,000 shares of Class A Common Stock between July 9, 2026 and July 13, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.4 million Shares sold 18,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,838,672 Post-transaction value $144.74 million

Key questions

What is the regulatory context for this transaction?

This sale was completed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which Eisen adopted on March 2, 2026. Such plans allow insiders to schedule future stock sales in advance to avoid potential concerns regarding material non-public information.

This sale was completed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which Eisen adopted on March 2, 2026. Such plans allow insiders to schedule future stock sales in advance to avoid potential concerns regarding material non-public information. What is the scale of the insider's remaining direct equity exposure?

Following this transaction, the Director continues to hold about 1.8 million shares directly. This remaining position represents a market value of $144.74 million as of the July 13, 2026 market close.

Following this transaction, the Director continues to hold about 1.8 million shares directly. This remaining position represents a market value of $144.74 million as of the July 13, 2026 market close. How does the current stock performance compare to the transaction price?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $77.80, while the stock closed at $77.30 on July 10, 2026. The company currently maintains a market capitalization of $46 billion and has reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $24.5 billion.

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $77.80, while the stock closed at $77.30 on July 10, 2026. The company currently maintains a market capitalization of $46 billion and has reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $24.5 billion. What is the breakdown of the Director's total beneficial interest?

The reported holdings consist exclusively of direct ownership, with 1,838,672 shares remaining in the director's name.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $77.30 Market Capitalization $46.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $24.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $807.1 million

Company Snapshot

Block is a fintech company that develops and operates a comprehensive suite of payment processing solutions, including hardware readers (Magstripe, Contactless and chip readers supporting EMV and NFC technologies) and software platforms that enable merchants to process card payments and access advanced reporting and analytics capabilities.

The company generates revenue through transaction processing fees, hardware sales, and software-as-a-service offerings, with a business model centered on providing integrated payment infrastructure and next-day fund settlement services to merchants of varying sizes.

Block serves a diverse merchant base ranging from small independent retailers to larger enterprises, targeting businesses across multiple verticals that require reliable payment processing, financial visibility, and capital management solutions.

Block, Inc. operates as a leading infrastructure software provider in the payments ecosystem, with TTM revenues of $24.5 billion and a market capitalization of roughly $46 billion. The company leverages its integrated hardware and software platform to deliver comprehensive payment solutions that address merchant needs for transaction processing, financial analytics, and working capital optimization. Block's competitive positioning is strengthened by its end-to-end payment infrastructure, next-day settlement capabilities, and robust reporting analytics that differentiate its offerings in the competitive payments technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a co-founder trimming a corner of a very large position, not a signal about where Block is headed. Eisen sold on a plan set back in March, and 18,000 shares barely dents the roughly 1.8 million he still holds, worth about $145 million. Eisen co-founded Afterpay, the buy-now-pay-later business Block acquired in 2021, so his stake reflects a company he helped build. When someone with nine figures still on the table sells a fraction of a percent on a preset schedule, the tax-and-diversification read is the honest one.



Meanwhile, the business is running well beneath a somewhat messy headline, with shares seesawing recently and settling about 15% up for the year. Block's first-quarter gross profit rose 27% to $2.91 billion, led by 38% growth at Cash App, and adjusted operating income hit a record $728 million. Management raised full-year gross-profit guidance to $12.33 billion, and CEO Jack Dorsey leaned into AI tools like MoneyBot as the next growth lever. The firm is planning to report second-quarter earnings on August 5.



For long-term investors, the sale is noise, but the GAAP-versus-adjusted gap is worth understanding. Block posted a $309 million net loss on restructuring and bitcoin charges even as the underlying business accelerated, so it’ll be important to see whether Cash App's momentum holds as its lending boom normalizes.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.