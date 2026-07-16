What This Billionaire Co-Founder's Credo Sale Signals With Shares Up 139%

Key Points

The disposition of 27,500 shares at $240.21 per share realized a total transaction value of $6.6 million.

This sale was executed through a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established by the trust in September 2025.

The insider maintains a substantial residual equity position of about 6 million shares.

10 stocks we like better than Credo Technology Group ›

Chi Fung Cheng, the chief technology officer at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), sold 27,500 shares on July 14, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $6.6 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 27,500 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 140,358 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 5,854,870 Post-transaction value $1.4 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($240.21); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026 market close ($236.18).

Key questions

What were the specific parameters of this disposition?

The transaction was executed by the Cheng Huang Family Trust under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on September 5, 2025. The trust is managed by Cheng Chi Fung and his spouse as trustees for the benefit of their family, and the sale was conducted in multiple trades at prices ranging from $235.79 to $250.49.

The transaction was executed by the Cheng Huang Family Trust under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on September 5, 2025. The trust is managed by Cheng Chi Fung and his spouse as trustees for the benefit of their family, and the sale was conducted in multiple trades at prices ranging from $235.79 to $250.49. How does this transaction relate to the insider's total equity exposure?

The sale of 27,500 shares represented a 0.46% reduction in the insider's total direct and indirect equity holdings. Following the trade, the insider continues to hold roughly 140,000 shares directly and 5.9 million shares indirectly, maintaining a 3% ownership stake in the company.

The sale of 27,500 shares represented a 0.46% reduction in the insider's total direct and indirect equity holdings. Following the trade, the insider continues to hold roughly 140,000 shares directly and 5.9 million shares indirectly, maintaining a 3% ownership stake in the company. What is the current market context for the company?

As of the July 15, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $226.74. At the time of the transaction on July 14, 2026, the stock had delivered a one-year total return of 139%, reflecting a period of significant appreciation for the semiconductor firm.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $226.74 Market Capitalization $42.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $472.3 million

Company Snapshot

Credo Technology Group designs and delivers advanced high-speed connectivity solutions, including integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets for optical and electrical Ethernet applications across global markets.

The company generates revenue through the development and sale of proprietary semiconductor products and connectivity solutions that enable high-speed data transmission for enterprise and infrastructure customers.

Credo's primary customer base includes leading technology and telecommunications companies requiring advanced connectivity infrastructure, with geographic presence spanning the United States, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, and other international markets.

Credo Technology Group is a semiconductor specialist with a $42.3 billion market capitalization, generating $1.3 billion in TTM revenue with a net profit margin of approximately 36.3%. The company has established a competitive position through proprietary SerDes chiplet technology and integrated circuit solutions that address the growing demand for high-speed Ethernet connectivity in data center and telecommunications infrastructure applications.

What this transaction means for investors

This filing effectively details a billionaire co-founder skimming a sliver off an enormous position, and it’s not a signal to chase. Cheng sold through his family trust under a plan set last September, and 27,500 shares clears less than half a percent of his roughly 6 million shares. Those holdings are worth well over $1.3 billion, so a founder who built the company's core SerDes technology parting with this little, on a preset schedule, after a 139% run, is basically diversifying.



He's also not the only insider selling on plan lately, which can look jumpy but reflects an inner circle taking profits after a historic stretch. Credo tripled fiscal 2026 revenue past $1.3 billion and grew non-GAAP net income more than fivefold to $662 million. Of course, the stock remains prone to volatility, having fallen over 30% from an all-time just a few weeks ago, but that seems more largely tied to broader sentiment in semiconductor names, as opposed to execution, which should matter more in the long run.

Should you buy stock in Credo Technology Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Credo Technology Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Credo Technology Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,351!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,304,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 934% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 16, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.