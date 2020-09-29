What Big Lots' (BIG) Upward Revision of Profit Estimates Could Signal For Economy

Wall Street and financial markets around the world have a reputation for being staffed by some of the smartest people around. However, there are times when facts and changing conditions make their collective wisdom seem questionable. That seems to be the case right now as it relates to stock in the discount retailer, Big Lots (BIG).

This morning, BIG released a profit estimate for the current quarter, which in their case ends on October 31. That guidance made a mockery of the published expectations of analysts. They estimated that they would earn between 50 and 70 cents per share, as opposed to the 21 cents consensus estimate.

As a result, shares in the company showed gains of around 7% in this morning’s pre-market trading. That is great news for stockholders, but it does raise some questions. First among them, how can those estimates be so far off, especially as the story for Big Lots has been pretty clear over the last six months? Their reputation for value in the home goods space has made them a go-to destination for those adjusting to a stay at home life, and they have leveraged that to show a massive increase in profits over the last two reported quarters.

The problem I see, though, is not with the analysts and their work: it is with the broader implications of the news.

Those estimating profits for Big Lots and other companies had made those calculations a few months ago. At the time, they made assumption that the surge in purchases of home goods would have died down by now. In reality, though, with so many schools utilizing a “hybrid model” that involves kids (and therefore their working parents) being home for at least part of the week, demand in that area is still strong.

That is, as I said, great news for holders of BIG and other stocks that benefit from the stay at home economy, but not for the U.S. economy and the market as a whole.

There are signs of the potential long-term damage in economic data too. Last week’s weekly jobless claims turned higher again to 870,000. That is 870,000 people newly unemployed last week at a time when the assumptions were that we would be in full recovery mode after the complete shutdown in the spring. That is being reflected in other data too, with neither consumer nor business spending bouncing back as strongly as many had predicted and durable goods numbers last week that were mixed but missed expectations on the headline number.

None of these things individually are cause for concern. They are all a little disappointing but indicate that at least we are on the right track. However, when taken with evidence that the stay at home market is driving a lot of that growth, which the Big Lots upward revision of guidance is, they at least indicate that the market is demonstrating more optimism than the situation warrants.

It is tempting to look at the announcement from Big Lots and conclude that it is a case of the “smart” people on Wall Street getting it all wrong, or that evidence of strong performance from a retailer is good news for the economy as a whole. Maybe, though, it is everyone else that is getting it wrong. Strong demand for discount home goods suggests that consumers are feeling far from flush, but are buying things to prepare for an extended period of staying at home.

This “good news,” therefore, may actually be anything but.

