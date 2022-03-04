What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 9, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 4.6% upward to $13.65 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $3.44 billion.

Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors that might have shaped ZIM’s December-quarter performance.

With the gradual resumption of economic activities, the world trade picked up the pace, which in turn, is likely to aid the fourth-quarter results of shipping stocks like ZIM Integrated Shipping. This is because the shipping industry is responsible for transporting an enormous proportion of goods involved in world trade.

Revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased sequentially despite omicron-led woes, driven by improved revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting higher freight rates among other factors.

The positive sentiment surrounding the containership market is a huge positive for ZIM Integrated Shipping and might have aided its top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Ramped-up manufacturing activities in Asia are aiding the containership market besides other factors.

On the flip side, escalated voyage operating expenses, mainly due to increased fuel costs, are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the December quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for ZIM Integrated Shipping this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. However, that is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: ZIM Integrated Shipping has an Earnings ESP of -3.37% as the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at $13.19, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.65. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: ZIM Integrated Shipping sports a Zacks Rank #1, currently.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping’s third-quarter earnings of $12.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.20. Total revenues of $3,136 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,674.9 million.

Sectorial Snapshots

Let’s look into some of the already released fourth-quarter 2021 earnings reports from companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.

CSX Corporation CSX reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 42 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased in double digits year over year owing to higher revenues.

CSX’s total revenues of $3,427 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3296 million. The top line rose 21.3% year over year on growth across all its businesses and revenues from Quality Carriers, which was acquired last July.

Canadian National CNI reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.36 per share (C$1.71), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. The bottom line increased in double digits year over year on lower costs.

Canadian National’s quarterly revenues of $2,977.4 million (C$3,753 million) topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,917.4 million. The top line increased year over year, driven by higher freight rates and fuel surcharges.

GATX Corporation GATX reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 11 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.58 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The bottom line surged more than 200% year over year.

GATX’s total revenues of $321 million increased 5.3% year over year, mainly owing to a 5.2% rise in lease revenues, which came in at $288.4 million. Lease revenues contributed 89.8% to the top line.

