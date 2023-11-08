What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q3 Earnings?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM is slated to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 15, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.56 per share, widened from a loss of 95 cents over the past 90 days. ZIM Integrated Shipping, which went public in February 2021, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters and lagged twice, the average miss being 45.23%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-eps-surprise | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that might have shaped ZIM’s September-quarter performance.

We expect the company’s bottom-line performance to have been hit by escalated voyage operating expenses. High fuel and labor costs are also likely to have played spoilsport.

Oil prices surged 28.5% in the July-September period due to an extension of production cut by Saudi Arabia and Russia through the current-year end. As fuel expenses represent a key input cost for any transportation player, an uptick in this metric is likely to have hurt ZIM’s bottom line in the quarter under review. Also, supply-chain disruptions, lower shipments and a slowdown in freight demand might have dented ZIM’s quarterly performance.

On a brighter note, continued fleet expansion initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ZIM Integrated Shipping this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: ZIM Integrated Shipping has an Earnings ESP of -10.81% (the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.73 and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.56). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ZIM Integrated Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Q3 Performances of Some Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' JBHT third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.80 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 15% year over year.

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.03, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 and improved 35% on a year-over-year basis.



DAL’s revenues of $15,488 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,290.4 million. The top line jumped 11% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.



Alaska Air Group ALK reported third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.83, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 and declined 28% year over year.

Operating revenues of $2,839 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,876.1 million. The top line inched up 0.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 92.2% of the top line and increasing 0.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.