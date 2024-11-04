What Awaits Warner Bros. Discovery This Earnings Season?

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has widened by a penny to 5 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $9.98 billion, indicating no change year over year.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Several fundamental challenges are expected to have influenced Warner Bros. Discovery's third-quarter performance. A primary concern centers on advertising revenues, which constitutes over 50% of the company's income stream.



The advertising environment faces headwinds from decreased audience engagement across domestic general entertainment and news networks, compounded by the company's strategic exit from the AT&T SportsNet business. This trend is likely to have continued in the third quarter. Advertising revenues declined 3.5% year over year to $2.43 billion in the second quarter. Both domestic and international advertising markets show signs of softness.



Financial pressures may manifest in margin compression, attributed to losses from high-budget film productions and substantial debt obligations stemming from the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.



However, the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) segment presents more positive indicators for the quarter under review. The company reported 103.3 million global DTC subscribers in second-quarter 2024, reflecting a sequential increase of 3.6 million. Global DTC Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) showed 4% growth (excluding currency effects) to $8.00, driven by domestic ad tier expansion and shifts in distribution channels, though partially offset by growth in lower-ARPU international markets.



Content distribution strategy may provide some counterbalance to these challenges. The company's multi-platform approach, leveraging both linear and digital over-the-top platforms like Hulu and Sling TV, could support traffic growth.



A significant development in the third quarter is the strategic partnership with Charter Communications (CHTR), integrating Max (Ad Lite) and Discovery+ content into Spectrum TV Select packages. Steady viewership growth across the company's channel portfolio, including major networks like Discovery Channel, Food Network and HGTV, might have impacted overall revenue performance.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total DTC subscribers is currently pegged at 107.663 million, indicating an increase of 13.2% year over year.

What Our Model Indicates

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



WBD has an Earnings ESP of -20.37% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

