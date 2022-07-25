What Awaits VICI Properties (VICI) This Earnings Season?

VICI Properties Inc. VICI is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27 after the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display growth in revenues, while funds from operations (FFO) per share are expected to have remained flat year over year.



In the last reported quarter, this New York-based experiential REIT, which owns the portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, came up with an in-line performance in terms of FFO per share. Results reflected higher-than-anticipated revenues.



In the last four quarters, the company exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and met the same on the other two. It has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 1.12%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors to Note

VICI Properties owns the portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. It enjoys ownership of three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip, namely Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.



The company has made concerted efforts to grow its portfolio and team up with the best-in-class tenants. Such efforts are likely to have aided VICI’s performance in the quarter under review.



During the second quarter, VICI Properties announced the closing of its $17.2-billion strategic acquisition of MGM Growth Properties. With this move, the company added 15 Class-A real estate assets to its portfolio and established a new partnership with the reputed MGM Resorts.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $608.8 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 61.7%.



Income from sales-type and direct financing leases is currently pegged at $495 million, indicating an increase from the prior quarter’s $327 million and the year-ago quarter’s $291 million.



Income from lease financing receivables and loans stands at $72 million, slightly down sequentially from $73 million but up from the year-ago period’s $70 million.



Revenues from golf operations are estimated at $8.30 million, down from the prior quarter’s $8.63 million but up from the year-ago quarter’s $8.29 million.



Before the quarterly earnings release, there is lack of any solid catalyst to become optimistic about the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the April-June quarter’s FFO per share has remained unchanged at 48 cents over the past month. The figure also suggests no change year over year.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts:

Our proven model predicts a surprise in terms of FFO per share for VICI Properties this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is the case here.



VICI Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

