What Awaits the U.S. Steel Industry as Trump Tariffs Take Effect?

The U.S. steel industry is at a critical juncture following the Trump administration's imposition of a 25% tariff on all steel imports, which took effect yesterday. These tariffs, aimed at revitalizing domestic steel production, reducing dependency on imports and protecting U.S. steel manufacturers from unfair competition, have already begun to positively impact U.S. steel prices, which saw a sharp decline last year amid increased imports and weaker end-market demand.



The tariffs have provided a much-needed boost to American steelmakers, which have struggled against an influx of cheaper imports in recent years. As the U.S. steel industry enters a new phase, companies like Nucor Corporation NUE, Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF and United States Steel Corporation X stand to capitalize on higher prices, reduced competition against cheaper imported steel and increased demand for U.S.-made steel.



NUE and STLD currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. CLF has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while X holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

U.S. Steel Prices Rally on Tariff Boost

One immediate effect of the tariffs has been a surge in U.S. steel prices. Benchmark hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices saw a significant downward correction in 2024 amid a slowdown in end-market demand and oversupply, which dented the profitability of domestic steel makers including Nucor, Steel Dynamics and United States Steel. HRC prices tumbled more than 40% last year from $1,200 per short ton at the start of 2024. The downside was due to a combination of factors, including a pullback in steel mill lead times, an oversupply of steel exacerbated by increased imports, reduced demand from key industries and economic uncertainties. Sluggish industrial production and construction activities also contributed to the decline.



HRC prices have been on the rise lately due to expectations of reduced foreign supply and greater reliance on domestic production. The uptick has also been backed by steel mill price hikes. HRC prices have surged above $900 per short ton and are already up more than 30% so far this year. With end-market demand improving, steel prices will likely continue to climb, benefiting U.S. steelmakers with higher profit margins. Cleveland-Cliffs, on its fourth-quarter call, lauded the imposition of steel tariffs, emphasizing its role in protecting and strengthening domestic producers.



Beyond price increases, the tariffs would provide long-term benefits for the U.S. steel industry by encouraging reinvestment in manufacturing capabilities. Tariffs would incentivize U.S. steelmakers to expand operations, upgrade facilities and even reopen idled plants, leading to job creation in key steel-producing regions. This aligns with the Trump administration’s broader goals of strengthening American manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign production, particularly from countries like China.

Retaliatory Tariffs and Trade War Concerns

Despite the positive effects on the domestic steel industry, the tariffs come with significant risks. One of the primary concerns is the retaliatory tariffs from key trading partners. Canada said yesterday that it will impose 25% tariffs on more than $20 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel and aluminum, in retaliation to the Trump administration’s measures. The European Union is also imposing counter-tariffs on more than $28 billion worth of U.S. goods starting in April. These retaliatory measures could hurt American exporters in industries ranging from agriculture to automotive manufacturing, dampening the broader economic benefits of the steel tariffs. Furthermore, U.S. manufacturers that rely on steel as an input, including the automobile and construction industries, are likely to face higher costs, which may eventually be passed on to consumers.



Another serious concern is the specter of a global trade war. If tensions escalate and countries continue imposing countermeasures, global trade flows could be severely disrupted. This could hurt overall economic growth and, in turn, weaken demand for steel in the long run. While U.S. steel companies may enjoy short-term gains from the tariffs, a protracted trade conflict could create uncertainties that offset these benefits.

What Lies Ahead for the U.S. Steel Industry?

In the coming months, the trajectory of the U.S. steel industry will depend on multiple factors, including global trade negotiations, domestic demand and the resilience of American manufacturers facing higher input costs. If the tariffs successfully lead to greater investment in the U.S. steel space without triggering widespread economic fallout, they could mark the beginning of a new era for American steel.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.