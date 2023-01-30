What Awaits The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) in Q2 Earnings?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 2, 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4,572 million, suggesting a fall of 17.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny to $1.29 per share in the past seven days, suggesting a decline of 57.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. This manufacturer and marketer of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average. The Estee Lauder Companies delivered an earnings surprise of 6.2% in the last reported quarter.

The Estee Lauder Companies has been grappling with heightened inflation and supply-chain bottlenecks. The risk of sluggishness in certain markets globally is a hurdle. In this regard, the company has been battling temporary hurdles stemming from pandemic-led curbs in China. The Estee Lauder Companies’ solid international presence keeps it exposed to unfavorable currency fluctuations.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, management expects net sales to decline 17-19% year over year. The guidance includes the adverse impacts of the ongoing inventory tightening, currency headwinds and the termination of certain license agreements. Organic net sales are anticipated to have decreased in the range of 9-11% in the fiscal second quarter. The quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is anticipated in the band of $1.19-$1.29, indicating a 57-60% decline from the year-ago period’s levels. The adjusted EPS is likely to decline 50-54% at constant currency.

All said, The Estee Lauder Companies has been benefiting from strength in its e-commerce business. Management is on track with pricing, saving and mix optimization to mitigate inflationary pressure.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The Estee Lauder Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The Estee Lauder Companies currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Here are three other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Performance Food Group Company PFGC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 76 cents suggests an increase from the 57 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Performance Food Group Company's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $13.91 billion, indicating an increase of 8.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PFGC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. FRPT has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s bottom line has remained unchanged at a loss of 8 cents in the past 30 days, indicating 61.9% growth from the year-ago period reported figure.



FRPT has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of roughly 88%, on average. The consensus mark for Freshpet’s top line is pegged at $151.1 million, calling for growth of 30.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Kellogg Company K currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register a top-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, calling for growth of 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 84 cents, indicating growth of 1.2% compared with the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. K has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.



