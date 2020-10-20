What Awaits Teledyne Technologies (TDY) in Q3 Earnings?

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 21, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 20.90%.



Moreover, Teledyne has a four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.70%, on average.

Factors at Play

During the second quarter's earnings call, the company announced that management expects overall sales in the third quarter to reflect similar weak numbers as the second quarter, courtesy of the COVID-19 impacts. As a result, the company might have witnessed low digital imaging sales, temporary declines in surgery and cancer radiotherapy sales, and low OEM equipment installations, which is likely to have marred the top-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teledyne’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $752.5 million, which indicates a drop of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Consequently, we remain skeptical about the company’s earnings performance in the yet-to-be-reported quarter. Although the company has been following an aggressive cost-management process, mounting costs due to the COVID-19 impacts might have hurt its quarterly operating income to some extent. This along with the expected revenue decline is likely to have affected the company’s third-quarter bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.40, which indicates a decline of 15.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Teledyne carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some defense companies you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will announce third-quarter 2020 earnings on Oct 22.



L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will announce third-quarter 2020 earnings on Oct 30.

An Upcoming Release

The Boeing Company BA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 28.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Free Stock Analysis Report



L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.