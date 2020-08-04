What Awaits Selecta Biosciences (SELB) This Earnings Season?

Selecta Biosciences SELB is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 22.22%.

Selecta Biosciences’ shares have risen 10.9% this year so far, outperforming the industry’s increase of 3.6%.

The company’searnings performance has been mixed. Its earnings beat expectations in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, with the negative surprise being 6.71%, on average.

Factors to Note

In the absence of any marketed drugs, the focus will be on updates related to its lead pipeline candidate, SEL-212, which is a combination of Selecta’s tolerogenic ImmTOR immune tolerance platform and a therapeutic uricase enzyme, pegadricase, on the second-quarter call. The head-to-head phase II COMPARE study evaluating SEL-212 versus pegloticase to treat chronic refractory gout patients completed enrollment in December 2019. Top-line results from the study are expected in the third quarter. The phase III program is expected to be initiated later this year. Investors will be keen to know if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had any material impact on the progress of the COMPARE study on SEL-212 and the timeline for initiating phase III study.

Research and development costs are expected to have increased year over year due to costs related to the COMPARE study and Selecta’s gene therapy program in collaboration with AskBio.

Selecta and AskBio have been jointly developing a broad portfolio of next-generation AAV gene therapies with the first program expected to enter the clinic this year. An update regarding the same is expected on the call.

Key Collaborations in the Quarter

In June, Selecta announced a strategic license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) to help advance development and commercialization of SEL-212. Per the deal, Sobi will take care of development, regulatory and commercial activities in all markets outside China while Selecta will run the phase III study on behalf of Sobi. The transaction became effective on Jul 28.

In the quarter, Selecta entered into a research and license option deal with Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT. The deal granted Sarepta an option to license the rights to use Selecta’s ImmTOR immune tolerance platform to make therapies for neuromuscular diseases like Duchene muscular dystrophy and certain limb-girdle muscular dystrophies.

